Get A Donut Wrapped In Cookie Dough At This Popular NYC Spot

Besides being a melting pot for cuisine, the Big Apple is home to some of the best mashups on some of our all time favorite treats (looking at you: Dominique Ansel and your cronut). Recently, one popular NYC donut spot took the fried dough sweet to a new level with a simple addition.

Grounds Donut House, which releases weekly donut specials, dropped its limited-time donut wrapped in cookie dough, aka the Cookie Dough Comet, in early December. "You've never seen a dessert like this in your life," Grounds wrote on an Instagram post announcing the treat. "The Cookie Dough Comet is back this week only."

The Bronx dessert cafe, which also has two other locationsin Brewster, New York and Danbury, Connecticut, is known for pushing the limits for what's possible with a donut. So, while a bit "extra" in the best way, the Cookie Dough Comet is nothing out of the ordinary for the beloved Bronx shop that's been slinging out donuts for over two years. Grounds offers other fresh donut flavors including glazed, coffee cake, Boston cream, and strawberry frosted. But the shop commonly experiments with custom creations like donut grilled cheese sandwiches and bacon egg and cheese donuts in addition to unique coffee drinks that bring the best — and most indulgent — food worlds together.