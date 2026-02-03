Get A Donut Wrapped In Cookie Dough At This Popular NYC Spot
Besides being a melting pot for cuisine, the Big Apple is home to some of the best mashups on some of our all time favorite treats (looking at you: Dominique Ansel and your cronut). Recently, one popular NYC donut spot took the fried dough sweet to a new level with a simple addition.
Grounds Donut House, which releases weekly donut specials, dropped its limited-time donut wrapped in cookie dough, aka the Cookie Dough Comet, in early December. "You've never seen a dessert like this in your life," Grounds wrote on an Instagram post announcing the treat. "The Cookie Dough Comet is back this week only."
The Bronx dessert cafe, which also has two other locationsin Brewster, New York and Danbury, Connecticut, is known for pushing the limits for what's possible with a donut. So, while a bit "extra" in the best way, the Cookie Dough Comet is nothing out of the ordinary for the beloved Bronx shop that's been slinging out donuts for over two years. Grounds offers other fresh donut flavors including glazed, coffee cake, Boston cream, and strawberry frosted. But the shop commonly experiments with custom creations like donut grilled cheese sandwiches and bacon egg and cheese donuts in addition to unique coffee drinks that bring the best — and most indulgent — food worlds together.
The cookie donut is not an everyday treat
Grounds' groundbreaking desserts give the best donut shops in the country a run for their money. But if the Cookie Dough Comet sounds like a lot to wrap your mind (and mouth) around, it's basically a fresh donut concealed in cookie dough, baked, and topped with adornments like glaze, cookie crumbles, and additional toppings of your choosing.
One look at the cookie wrapped, marshmallow laden, chocolate-syrup covered confectionary tells you this is a dessert meant to be enjoyed sparingly. In reaction to the donut shop's aforementioned post, the comments section flooded with notes like, "I've never actually seen it before, but I'm dying to try that dessert." While many reactions were filled with such intrigue, several commented that this was the type of sweet that screams "diabetes."
With all fairness, this is a treat that will have you on a sugar high with just one bite. While a shame that it doesn't live full-time on the menu, given the donut's indulgent nature, it's probably for the best. To try this mouth-watering mashup for yourself, check out Ground's Instagram and TikTok for the latest special donut releases. Or stop into one of its vibrant locations to test your luck and see if it's offered that week.