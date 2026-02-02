How To Safely Reuse Meat Marinade To Make The Perfect Sauce

It's a common problem: You've been letting your chicken or steak sit all day, soaking up a delicious concoction of spices and liquids, but then it comes time to cook and you are left with a full cup or more of that sweet, sweet marinade once your meat is on the grill or in the oven. You can't use it as is because it's been resting with raw meat, but it seems like such a shame to toss it in the trash. Luckily, there is a safe way to reuse your marinade and transform it into a delectable sauce that will punch up your dish perfectly.

In an interview with Chowhound, celebrity chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelssen details how to safely repurpose your leftover marinade. "Bring that marinade to a boil and let it simmer for a few minutes," he said. "That high heat kills off anything harmful, and you're left with a deeply flavored reduction that can be used as a glaze, a sauce base, or even brushed back onto the grilled meat in the final seconds of cooking."

Boiling your marinade brings your liquid, including those pesky, bacteria-laden meat juices, to the safe temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Make sure to use a food thermometer to ensure you've reached this ideal temperature, and keep it boiling for five minutes to be extra safe. By then, it will reduce it into a great base for a sauce; though be aware that the flavor and composition of the sauce may be a little different after boiling. Always make sure you do a taste test before slathering it all over the meat you just cooked perfectly.