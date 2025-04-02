How To Turn Almost Any Sauce Into A Marinade

A good marinade is a magic elixir that can elevate the blandest of chicken breasts into tender, flavor-packed protein. Whipping one up takes mere minutes, but you can make it even quicker by using a pantry sauce (like teriyaki, BBQ, ranch, or hot sauce) as your base. To turn your sauce into a marinade, simply loosen its consistency with an acidic tenderizer, add a dash of water or oil, and balance the seasonings.

Learn the key differences between a marinade and a sauce, and you can transform any dressing or condiment into a flavorful emulsion. First, a marinade generally has a thinner viscosity, bolder flavor, and saltier intensity than a sauce. This allows it to fully coat the surface of meats and deliver as much flavor as possible. A marinade also features an acidic element, such as vinegar, citrus, buttermilk, or yogurt, which tenderizes meat by breaking down its tough connective tissue (a process known as denaturing). Finally, marinades are supposed to be cooked, so they can contain raw aromatics, like garlic, whereas sauces are poured over foods just before serving.

You'll need to incorporate an acid into your sauce and loosen it up with a little water or oil to transform it into a marinade. The best acid to select will depend on what you're cooking; lemon is ideal with chicken, and soy sauce is an awesome way to add more flavor to pork chops.