Los Angeles Locals Swear By This Casual But Stylish Breakfast Gem

If ever a restaurant in Los Angeles truly earned its stripes, it would be this artful, elegant eatery in Highland Park. One of the area's most cherished breakfast spots, Amara Kitchen rests casually on a quiet residential corner — but after stepping inside, you'll quickly toss out the notion of this spot being an average place to eat. It came to life in 2013 at the hands of chef and owner Paola Guasp, who believes that food should be casual but interesting, healthy, and thoughtfully sourced. Quite simply, the team at Amara invites you to "eat what makes you feel good."

A whole lot of local customers do that just, thanks to Guasp, who routinely presents alternative interpretations on traditional dishes. She's recognized as a Latina business owner whose personal journey with food and health shapes the restaurant's menu. The small cafe subtly reflects global influences from her growing up in Los Angeles and Santiago, Chile, while appealing to the widely diverse palates of the Los Angeles community, drawing in folks from all walks of life.

There's often a wait on weekend mornings, though Yelp reviewers note that the "long line ... moves quick." Outdoor seating is lively but relaxing, with repeat customers chatting over coffee, and welcomed dogs waiting patiently near the tables, likely hoping for some free-falling morsels. Indoors, the vibe leans warm and unpretentious, with patrons leaving reviews on Google praising "fresh" and "flavorful" food that fits a variety of dietary needs, from vegan-friendly to gluten-free and even paleo. There's also a commitment to organics and regional sourcing, as much as possible.