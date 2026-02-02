Los Angeles Locals Swear By This Casual But Stylish Breakfast Gem
If ever a restaurant in Los Angeles truly earned its stripes, it would be this artful, elegant eatery in Highland Park. One of the area's most cherished breakfast spots, Amara Kitchen rests casually on a quiet residential corner — but after stepping inside, you'll quickly toss out the notion of this spot being an average place to eat. It came to life in 2013 at the hands of chef and owner Paola Guasp, who believes that food should be casual but interesting, healthy, and thoughtfully sourced. Quite simply, the team at Amara invites you to "eat what makes you feel good."
A whole lot of local customers do that just, thanks to Guasp, who routinely presents alternative interpretations on traditional dishes. She's recognized as a Latina business owner whose personal journey with food and health shapes the restaurant's menu. The small cafe subtly reflects global influences from her growing up in Los Angeles and Santiago, Chile, while appealing to the widely diverse palates of the Los Angeles community, drawing in folks from all walks of life.
There's often a wait on weekend mornings, though Yelp reviewers note that the "long line ... moves quick." Outdoor seating is lively but relaxing, with repeat customers chatting over coffee, and welcomed dogs waiting patiently near the tables, likely hoping for some free-falling morsels. Indoors, the vibe leans warm and unpretentious, with patrons leaving reviews on Google praising "fresh" and "flavorful" food that fits a variety of dietary needs, from vegan-friendly to gluten-free and even paleo. There's also a commitment to organics and regional sourcing, as much as possible.
What's on the menu at Amara Kitchen
Given Guasp's latin connections, some expect to find Mexican dishes on the menu, and there are a few — just not in the typical style. For example, a hearty breakfast burrito comes with the expected eggs, salsa, and cheese, but also a twist of roasted purple potatoes and avocado mash. There's also a version with bison sausage and pickled onions. The same quirky purple potatoes show up in a poached egg dish, with the potatoes turned into patties and joined by pesto, arame seaweed, mixed greens, and sesame seeds.
Other well-loved favorites include the gluten-free buckwheat pancakes that come with seasonal compote and freeze-dried raspberries, and two breakfast sandwiches that feature sweet and savory flavors of caramelized onion and dijon mustard aioli. Almost all of Amara Kitchen's housemade pastries carry a tag of either vegan, gluten-free, or dairy-free, and some are sweetened with either coconut sugar, maple syrup, or both. Breakfast-compatible coffees and drinks include the Sunrise with fresh-squeezed OJ and rose ice tea lemonade, and an array of espresso and matcha options.
The restaurant's story has unfortunately included moments of loss and resilience. In January 2025, devastating wildfires swept through Altadena, destroying homes and businesses across the community. One of the casualties was Amara Kitchen's second location in Altadena. In the aftermath, the broader LA community rallied, offering support through messages, donations, and shared memories. That location is now permanently closed, but Amara at Highland Park keeps going strong thanks to devoted locals.