This Classic Italian Pasta Dish Gets Luxurious Flavor Without A Creamy Sauce

Beneath the familiarity of spaghetti bolognese and fettuccine Alfredo, Italian pasta is actually far more diverse than you think. Certain dishes rely on hearty sauces to immediately strike an impact. Others meticulously build flavors one ingredient at a time, layer after layer, until your dish is a perfect balance of depth and lightness. Pasta alla gricia falls into the second category. Loaded with all the richness you could want, and none of the usual heaviness, it's a dish worth adding to your repertoire.

Considered to be one of the four classic Roman pasta dishes, pasta alla gricia dates back centuries, possibly originating from a small town called Grisciano in Lazio, Italy. Much like others in this quartet—cacio e pepe, carbonara, and amatriciana—it derives textures and flavors from a small number of ingredients. Only three things are required: guanciale (salt-cured Italian bacon made from pork cheek), pecorino romano cheese, and ground black pepper.

The guanciale's rendered fat sets the tone for the dish, sinking richly savory notes and a slight funky brine into your taste buds. Emulsified with pasta water and grated cheese, it thickens to a smooth lusciousness, effortlessly clinging to the pasta strands without weighing them down like regular cream sauces. Every forkful unveils another hidden nuance, from the pepper's aromatic bite to the cheese's umami, nutty tang. If you also add white wine to the mix, like in Tasting Table's spaghetti alla gricia recipe, there's even a crisp acidity lingering in the undertone.