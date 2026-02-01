Forget High Heats: Try Cold Smoking As A Traditional Way To Preserve Meats In Winter

Think of smoked meats and all those wonderful, rich flavors of a summer barbecue might come to mind, from smoked ribs to brisket. But there's a whole other category of smoked goods traditionally made during winter by a process known as cold smoking.

As the name suggests, cold smoking adds a unique aroma and flavor to meats without the use of high heat. It's a preservation method that's been used for thousands of years and was essential for storing food before the invention of refrigeration.

Unlike hot smoking, which cooks food as it adds flavor, cold-smoked meats aren't cooked at all. As such, they need to first go through a curing process, most often using salt, which makes cold-smoked meats safe to eat. This draws moisture out of the meat or fish, making it too dry for bacteria to survive. When followed by the wood smoke, which contains antimicrobial compounds, the resulting smoked meat is preserved and can last for months on end.

The heat source used to create smoke is kept away from the food, which needs to remain below 90 degrees Fahrenheit. Cold smoking can take much longer than hot smoking, sometimes several days, so smoking during the winter months helps to keep the temperature down and prevent any spoilage during the process.