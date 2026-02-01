You Only Need 2 Trader Joe's Items For A Chili Dip You Can Always Rely On

One of the best things about Trader Joe's is all of the delicious ready-to-eat meals and snacks on offer. You can find an array of salads and sandwiches at the store, as well as fun frozen appetizers like mini samosas, spring rolls, and mac and cheese bites — and don't even get us started on the desserts. If you've read the retailer's "Fearless Flyer" magazine or looked for recipes on TikTok, you've probably noticed that many of these Trader Joe's items can be paired together. One of our new favorites, though, is a chili dip that's perfect for any game-day gathering or party -– and all you need are two Trader Joe's staples to put it together.

This genius hack simply involves stirring together a can of Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili with an 8-ounce packet of cream cheese. The chili, which is a best-selling item at the store, is loaded with delicious ingredients like red beans, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and jalapeños, and because it's made with pea protein, it has a texture that even meat eaters will enjoy. It's delicious on its own, but when you add cream cheese, it thickens into a flavorful, tangy dip, ready to dunk with tortilla chips or chopped vegetables.