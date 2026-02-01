You Only Need 2 Trader Joe's Items For A Chili Dip You Can Always Rely On
One of the best things about Trader Joe's is all of the delicious ready-to-eat meals and snacks on offer. You can find an array of salads and sandwiches at the store, as well as fun frozen appetizers like mini samosas, spring rolls, and mac and cheese bites — and don't even get us started on the desserts. If you've read the retailer's "Fearless Flyer" magazine or looked for recipes on TikTok, you've probably noticed that many of these Trader Joe's items can be paired together. One of our new favorites, though, is a chili dip that's perfect for any game-day gathering or party -– and all you need are two Trader Joe's staples to put it together.
This genius hack simply involves stirring together a can of Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili with an 8-ounce packet of cream cheese. The chili, which is a best-selling item at the store, is loaded with delicious ingredients like red beans, onions, bell peppers, garlic, and jalapeños, and because it's made with pea protein, it has a texture that even meat eaters will enjoy. It's delicious on its own, but when you add cream cheese, it thickens into a flavorful, tangy dip, ready to dunk with tortilla chips or chopped vegetables.
Amp up your chili dip with cheese and seasonings
You will need a pot to create the dip, as the cream cheese needs to melt slightly, but it should only take a few minutes to make. Just dump everything into the pan over medium-low heat and stir constantly until combined. The microwave works too — just blast it for about two minutes, stirring every so often. Remember, you can make the dip up to two days in advance, and then use your slow cooker to keep it warm throughout serving.
Some shredded cheese, like a sharp cheddar or pepper jack, is also a delicious addition, and you can drizzle in fire-roasted salsa or hot sauce for a little spice. Meanwhile, crunched-up corn or tortilla chips on top will add a satisfying crunch. Feel free to experiment with extra seasonings, like cumin, chili powder, or cayenne. As for the cream cheese, Trader Joe's has multiple types available, but full-fat will probably work best. The name-brand block costs just $1.99, and it's made using fresh milk and cream. With the chili costing just $2.49, that's a pretty cheap (and easy) snack — but your guests don't need to know that.