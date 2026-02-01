This Old-School BBQ Sauce-Like Condiment Seems To Have Vanished

Unless you are South African or are particularly well-versed in old-school condiments, you're likely unaware of monkey sauce. Once you've tried it, however, you may be surprised that it hasn't already made a comeback.

First things first: Even the most cursory glance around the internet will reveal that virtually every account of monkey sauce –- known in South Africa, even more confusingly, as "monkey gland sauce" –- feels obliged to confirm that no, it does not contain actual monkey (do recipes for monkey bread need to offer this reassurance?). Rather, monkey sauce is a deceptively simple yet hugely adaptable accompaniment to meat, and no traditional South African braai (the local style of barbecue) is complete without it.

Monkey sauce did enjoy some popularity in the United States in the 1950s and 1960s. This is not surprising, as its flavor profile — a mixture of sweet and savory, spicy and piquant — is similar to many BBQ sauces. At its simplest, monkey sauce is a mixture of chutney, tomato ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce, though much like burger sauce or Thousand Island dressing, this commonly agreed upon base can be endlessly modified.

Its origins are unknown, with most accounts carrying a heavy hint of the apocryphal. One popular theory is that a chef created it to mock the supposedly unsophisticated South African palate by mixing together some pantry staples as a joke, but inadvertently produced an instant classic. Another enduring legend claims that the sauce was invented in London's Savoy Hotel and named for Dr. Serge Abrahamovitch Voronoff, a controversial scientist who experimented with using monkey glands to combat impotence.