New Hampshire's Hidden-Gem Town For Classic Coastal Eats
New Hampshire is home to a ton of outstanding restaurants, bars, and coffee shops serving up essential New England foods with a side of unbeatable scenery. One of the most wonderful yet underrated food towns along the coast of the state is Hampton. From old-fashioned seafood houses serving up the ocean's bounty to quirky cafes full of photogenic sweets, this hidden gem is a must-visit for food lovers.
Hampton is located in Rockingham County and may be best-known for the beautiful, family-friendly Hampton Beach, which turned the town into a vacation destination in the mid-1800s. You'll find all sorts of classic boardwalk eats to fuel your swimming, surfing, and whale-watching out in the Atlantic, including ice cream shops, fried chicken and donut stands, and seafood galore. Further inland, Hampton is full of cozy breakfast spots, traditional taverns serving hearty American fare, and even a few top-rated Asian eateries.
If it's seafood you want, The Old Salt Restaurant is as classic as it gets in Hampton. Located in Lamie's Inn, a family-owned, Colonial-style lodge built in 1740, The Old Salt offers coastal classics like chowders, fresh oysters, fried haddock, boiled lobster, and New England-style clambakes. Locals say this beloved restaurant has some of the best clam chowder and seafood in the area, and reviews also complement the vast local beer selection, excellent atmosphere, and massive brunch buffet available on Sunday mornings.
More great restaurants, cafes, and bars in Hampton
Another famed local seafood restaurant is the Galley Hatch on Lafayette Road, a street that has long hosted restaurants in the town. Dating back to 1970, Galley Hatch is younger than some historic New England restaurants, but no less beloved. The expansive menu offers everything from calamari and shrimp to salmon and swordfish, burgers and other sandwiches, and chowders. Other top picks for seafood include Al's Seafood, Sea Ketch Restaurant, and Poketown, a highly-rated poke bowl and sushi spot.
Craving coffee and a sweet treat? Flamingo's Coffee Bar on Hampton Beach comes highly recommended by locals for its cute decor and outstanding drinks. The menu includes standbys like drip coffee, espresso, and cappuccinos, plus tricked-out beverages like Fluffernutter or Raspberry Beignet lattes. You can also grab a breakfast sandwich or pastry, with many options available for gluten-free folks. Blue Harbor Coffee on Lafayette Road is another beloved spot that sells bags of beans roasted on-site as well as brewed coffee, tea, and matcha.
Mediterranean eatery Tino's Kitchen + Bar, which is located upstairs in the same building as the Galley Hatch, has earned rave reviews from diners. Dishes include meze appetizers like dips and calamari; salmon, steak, and lamb chops; and signature cocktails. For evening drinks, WHYM Craft Pub & Brewery on Lafayette Road gets top marks for customers and offers craft beers brewed in-house, plus whiskey, cocktails, and pub eats like poutine, burgers, and fish and chips.