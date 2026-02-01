New Hampshire's Hidden-Gem Town For Classic Coastal Eats

New Hampshire is home to a ton of outstanding restaurants, bars, and coffee shops serving up essential New England foods with a side of unbeatable scenery. One of the most wonderful yet underrated food towns along the coast of the state is Hampton. From old-fashioned seafood houses serving up the ocean's bounty to quirky cafes full of photogenic sweets, this hidden gem is a must-visit for food lovers.

Hampton is located in Rockingham County and may be best-known for the beautiful, family-friendly Hampton Beach, which turned the town into a vacation destination in the mid-1800s. You'll find all sorts of classic boardwalk eats to fuel your swimming, surfing, and whale-watching out in the Atlantic, including ice cream shops, fried chicken and donut stands, and seafood galore. Further inland, Hampton is full of cozy breakfast spots, traditional taverns serving hearty American fare, and even a few top-rated Asian eateries.

If it's seafood you want, The Old Salt Restaurant is as classic as it gets in Hampton. Located in Lamie's Inn, a family-owned, Colonial-style lodge built in 1740, The Old Salt offers coastal classics like chowders, fresh oysters, fried haddock, boiled lobster, and New England-style clambakes. Locals say this beloved restaurant has some of the best clam chowder and seafood in the area, and reviews also complement the vast local beer selection, excellent atmosphere, and massive brunch buffet available on Sunday mornings.