Chicago Is Believed To Be The Birthplace Of This Whiskey Cocktail (Not New York)
If you feel that too many cocktails are overly complicated, it's nice to return to the basics. They're classics for a reason, right? One of the oldest recipes for a classic, pre-Prohibition whiskey sour calls for a simple mixture of sugar, lemon juice, and whiskey. While some renditions swap simple syrup in place of sugar or add an egg white to the recipe to give it a frothy body, another variation on this famous favorite, widely known today as the New York sour, includes a float of red wine. Despite the drink's name, you might be surprised to find out that the New York sour actually likely originated in Chicago.
This fun and frothy take on the classic whiskey cocktail was a favorite in the Windy City bar scene in the 1880s. In fact, an 1883 article published in the Chicago Tribune described a bartender meticulously preparing a cocktail that resembled our drink in question. That said, it's unclear whether this bartender actually invented the drink.
At that time, the drink went by several different names: a continental sour, southern whiskey sour, Brunswick sour, and even a claret snap — the latter of which was named for the red wine that floated atop the drink. It seems the drink gained popularity in the Big Apple over the years, so that by 1935, the post-Prohibition book "Mr. Boston: Official Bartender's and Party Guide" referred to the drink as a New York sour.
Preparing your own New York Sour
New York may sport number of old-school whiskey bars you need to try, but Chicago is a key player in the history of the New York sour. Regardless of its origins what city you call home, you can pay tribute to this famous whiskey sour variety by preparing your own version.
Start with a shaker of ice to which you'll add 2 ounces of your choice of bourbon or rye whiskey, 1 ounce of lemon juice, and a ¾ ounce of simple syrup. If you prefer, you can also add an egg white to the mix before shaking everything vigorously. Then strain the mix into a rocks glass that you've filled with fresh ice, and all that's left to do is add the finishing touch.
To give this cocktail its signature pop of color, use a claret wine (that is, a dry red from the Bordeaux region) for your float. Otherwise, choose your preferred red wine for a personal twist. Pour a ½ ounce of red wine over the back of a bar spoon, letting it float on top of your drink. This will create an eye-catching layered effect and a delightful blend of fruity and tannic flavors. Every sip will feel like a step back in time to 1880s Chicago.