Chicago Is Believed To Be The Birthplace Of This Whiskey Cocktail (Not New York)

If you feel that too many cocktails are overly complicated, it's nice to return to the basics. They're classics for a reason, right? One of the oldest recipes for a classic, pre-Prohibition whiskey sour calls for a simple mixture of sugar, lemon juice, and whiskey. While some renditions swap simple syrup in place of sugar or add an egg white to the recipe to give it a frothy body, another variation on this famous favorite, widely known today as the New York sour, includes a float of red wine. Despite the drink's name, you might be surprised to find out that the New York sour actually likely originated in Chicago.

This fun and frothy take on the classic whiskey cocktail was a favorite in the Windy City bar scene in the 1880s. In fact, an 1883 article published in the Chicago Tribune described a bartender meticulously preparing a cocktail that resembled our drink in question. That said, it's unclear whether this bartender actually invented the drink.

At that time, the drink went by several different names: a continental sour, southern whiskey sour, Brunswick sour, and even a claret snap — the latter of which was named for the red wine that floated atop the drink. It seems the drink gained popularity in the Big Apple over the years, so that by 1935, the post-Prohibition book "Mr. Boston: Official Bartender's and Party Guide" referred to the drink as a New York sour.