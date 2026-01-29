Martha Stewart Once Presented Super Bowl Party Food On The Late Show — And It Ended Up On David Letterman's Face

Throughout David Letterman's 33-year tenure hosting late night talk shows, there have been at least a dozen memorable or shocking celebrity appearances. One that stands out the most, especially as Super Bowl LX nears, is Martha Stewart's February 4, 2011 appearance. Stewart visited the "Late Show with David Letterman" to showcase her suggestions for Super Bowl food and decor. Among her choices were a holiday-themed cheese ball shaped like a football and adorned with nuts. As Stewart was showing viewers how to make this masterpiece, Letterman was ribbing her about her time in prison.

Stewart memorably served five months in prison in 2004, seven years prior to this appearance on Letterman. She was convicted on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal investigators after she sold her shares of ImClone Systems stock in 2001. After introducing her on the show, Letterman made a joke about a fake column Stewart penned called "Tales from the Slammer," and she responded by playfully elbowing him in the side.

However, as recorded on YouTube, when Stewart attempted to demonstrate how to make the cheese mixture for the nut-covered football, Letterman asked if she ever heard from "any of the cons" she was in prison with. He immediately hugged her to show his remorse and said, "you're a strong, wonderful woman and I'm an a**hole ... I love the whole football motif." As he continued apologizing, she pretended she was going to throw some of the cheese mixture in his face. He encouraged her, saying, "right there in the face!" and she flung the cheese mixture at him. As it covered his nose and mouth, both were laughing it off.