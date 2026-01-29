Martha Stewart Once Presented Super Bowl Party Food On The Late Show — And It Ended Up On David Letterman's Face
Throughout David Letterman's 33-year tenure hosting late night talk shows, there have been at least a dozen memorable or shocking celebrity appearances. One that stands out the most, especially as Super Bowl LX nears, is Martha Stewart's February 4, 2011 appearance. Stewart visited the "Late Show with David Letterman" to showcase her suggestions for Super Bowl food and decor. Among her choices were a holiday-themed cheese ball shaped like a football and adorned with nuts. As Stewart was showing viewers how to make this masterpiece, Letterman was ribbing her about her time in prison.
Stewart memorably served five months in prison in 2004, seven years prior to this appearance on Letterman. She was convicted on charges of conspiracy, obstruction of justice, and making false statements to federal investigators after she sold her shares of ImClone Systems stock in 2001. After introducing her on the show, Letterman made a joke about a fake column Stewart penned called "Tales from the Slammer," and she responded by playfully elbowing him in the side.
However, as recorded on YouTube, when Stewart attempted to demonstrate how to make the cheese mixture for the nut-covered football, Letterman asked if she ever heard from "any of the cons" she was in prison with. He immediately hugged her to show his remorse and said, "you're a strong, wonderful woman and I'm an a**hole ... I love the whole football motif." As he continued apologizing, she pretended she was going to throw some of the cheese mixture in his face. He encouraged her, saying, "right there in the face!" and she flung the cheese mixture at him. As it covered his nose and mouth, both were laughing it off.
Letterman's apology, and how to make a Super Bowl cheese ball appetizer
Martha Stewart had been on David Letterman's show a number of times before the appearance during which she started a one-sided food fight with the famous late night talk show host. In addition to apologizing profusely on the show, Letterman also sent Stewart flowers. In a blog post on her website on February 8, 2011, the Tuesday after her appearance, Stewart shared behind-the-scenes photos of her time on the show. She also included a photo of a bouquet that Letterman sent her, saying "Dave felt badly about his behavior during my segment and sent me these beautiful flowers." Along with the bouquet, he included a note that said, "Dear Martha, Sorry, I'm such an a**hole. Thanks for the cheese. Love, Dave." It's safe to say that the two had squashed their cheese ball beef.
To make Stewart's Super Bowl cheese ball appetizer, you can adapt Stewart's existing recipe for a nut-covered cheeseball. The best type of cheese to use for a cheese ball is a mixture of a soft, easily molded cheese like cream cheese or brie, combined with a flavorful shredded cheese like cheddar. After creating your cheese ball mixture, cover it with plastic wrap and mold it into a football shape. You can also use an easy-release silicone mold like this Webake Football Shaped Silicone Mold. Leave it in the plastic wrap or mold and chill it in the fridge overnight. After chilling, gently roll it in chopped nuts, then use strips of white cheddar or American cheese to create the laces on the cheese football.