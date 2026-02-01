This Unconventional Fruit Takes Scrambled Eggs From Good To Great

Why stick to the same old recipe every time you make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs when this dish is capable of so much more? With just a small change, you can end up with something new entirely. Nothing is off-limits, not even fruits. Don't be too surprised when you add dates to the pan and discover that scrambled eggs can, in fact, be flavorful and exhilarating.

In Middle Eastern and North African cuisines, where this fruit originates, dates frequently appear in savory dishes such as pilafs (Middle Eastern cooked rice) and tagines (Moroccan stew). Occasionally, you can even stuff it with kofta, where its molasses-like and deeply honeyed sweetness creates the most stunning flavor contrast. Most notable, however, is gheysava, an Iranian dish in which dates are fried into eggs and served with flatbread as breakfast.

Brought over to scrambled eggs, dates carry a similar effect. As you're digging into the buttery, custardy base, they pop up like little sweet flavor bombs, stirring up excitement in an otherwise familiar, monotonous dish. After each spoonful lingers a nutty undertone, something so out-of-the-ordinary for scrambled eggs, yet still perfectly in sync with its creamy, comforting nature. Once you get past the initial surprise, sweet dates and savory eggs actually make for a very well-balanced duo, and sometimes, that's exactly what you need first thing in the morning.