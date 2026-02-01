This Unconventional Fruit Takes Scrambled Eggs From Good To Great
Why stick to the same old recipe every time you make soft and fluffy scrambled eggs when this dish is capable of so much more? With just a small change, you can end up with something new entirely. Nothing is off-limits, not even fruits. Don't be too surprised when you add dates to the pan and discover that scrambled eggs can, in fact, be flavorful and exhilarating.
In Middle Eastern and North African cuisines, where this fruit originates, dates frequently appear in savory dishes such as pilafs (Middle Eastern cooked rice) and tagines (Moroccan stew). Occasionally, you can even stuff it with kofta, where its molasses-like and deeply honeyed sweetness creates the most stunning flavor contrast. Most notable, however, is gheysava, an Iranian dish in which dates are fried into eggs and served with flatbread as breakfast.
Brought over to scrambled eggs, dates carry a similar effect. As you're digging into the buttery, custardy base, they pop up like little sweet flavor bombs, stirring up excitement in an otherwise familiar, monotonous dish. After each spoonful lingers a nutty undertone, something so out-of-the-ordinary for scrambled eggs, yet still perfectly in sync with its creamy, comforting nature. Once you get past the initial surprise, sweet dates and savory eggs actually make for a very well-balanced duo, and sometimes, that's exactly what you need first thing in the morning.
How to add dates to your scrambled eggs
The first thing to consider is the types of date fruits. When in doubt, opt for Medjool dates — it's arguably the most popular and versatile variety out there, greatly valued for its soft bites and quintessential date sweetness. Should you want something that is juicy and deep, Bam (also known as Mazafati) dates are ideal. Conversely, Deglet Noor dates have a lighter sweet tone, with a chewy firmness that holds up well under direct heat, which makes it perfect for those who prefer a little textural contrast.
With your chosen dates already pitted and sliced, sprucing up the scrambled eggs is a breeze. Start by sauteing the fruit in butter to caramelize the sweet notes to full intensity. Once done, pour the egg mixture straight onto the same pan and scramble everything together. You can also sweat aromatics like onions and garlic beforehand to add a boost of savory fragrance, or sprinkle in fresh herbs at the end for an herbaceous finish.
While you're at it, don't forget there's always room for a few of dates' other frequent companions. Straight from their Middle Eastern roots, turmeric, za'atar, cumin, and cardamom are all wonderful for lacing in a complex warmth. A spoonful of harissa paste can be quite a refreshing way to spice things up. Otherwise, just use other ingredients to add to scrambled eggs for a spicy kick, like dried chili flakes and jalapeños. For a little crunch and nuttiness to match that of the dates, chopped walnuts and pistachios are unmatched.