The Murky History Behind Your Favorite Valentine's Chocolate Brands

Between January and mid-February, the stores are stacked to the brim with heart-shaped, pink-and-red chocolate boxes from various different brands, all vying for our attention (and dollars). As a matter of fact, Americans consume millions of chocolates every year on Valentine's Day. But there are two brands in particular that have been a trusted staple among the grocery store selection of Valentine's Day boxed chocolates for decades: Russell Stover and Whitman's.

If you think of these brands as direct competitors and perhaps even engaged in debates with friends about which one is the superior Valentine's pick, you might be surprised to learn the two have been operating under one roof since 1993. While both are American-founded brands, Whitman's is the older of the two, reaching back to 1842 and preceding Russell Stover by 80 years. Whitman's Chocolate quickly rose to fame and even received an award for product excellence in 1878. By the early '90s, however, it was Russell Stover that had an upper hand in the market, as Whitman's wasn't reaching the desired financial goals for its parent company, Pet Inc. This ultimately led the parent company to sell Whitman's brand and assets to Russel Stover for $35 million in 1993, effectively consolidating two major competitors in the boxed-chocolates market.