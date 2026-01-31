This Store-Bought Find Tastes Just Like McDonald's Honey Mustard

Whether you prefer classic McNuggets or newer McCrispy Strips, McDonald's offers at least six different dipping sauces to pair with them. One of its most popular choices is the honey mustard sauce. Pairing a blend of tangy mustard and sweet honey that creates an overall pleasing taste and texture, fans have long wondered where to find a convenient replica of their favorite condiment. Per Tasting Table's research, Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard is a near-identical store-bought copycat of McDonald's honey mustard.

Many consider the store-bought sauce to closely resemble the same balance of tang and sweetness of the McDonald's version. As far as specific ingredients, there are definitely plenty of similarities. For one, like McDonald's honey mustard sauce, Ken's also contains alcohol in the form of white wine. Looking at the ingredients for each honey mustard side by side, both feature soybean oil, distilled vinegar, honey, egg yolks, and mustard seed, among others.

There are some distinctions as far as the preservatives and a few other ingredients in either one. Additionally, Ken's sauce uses yellow food coloring while McDonald's sauce uses turmeric and paprika for color. The variances between the two sauces aren't all that noticeable, though. Both are relatively creamy and comparable in terms of consistency. Picking up a bottle of Ken's Steak House Honey Mustard is an easy store-bought answer to your McDonald's sauce cravings and can be used in a number of creative ways.