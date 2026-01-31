This Country Is Said To Have The Cheapest Starbucks Coffee Worldwide

Located at the nexus of Europe and Asia, Turkey has a long tradition of uniquely brewed coffee, made with grounds finer than those used to craft the average espresso. The coffee is prepared in a special long-handled pot until a thick foam rises to the top and then served unfiltered, with the grounds lining the bottoms of small cups traditionally used for fortune telling. Turkey also has another notable coffee claim to fame too — it currently has the cheapest Starbucks coffee in the world.

The nation is a growth market for Starbucks in part because of the number of young urban consumers who want international brands there. Turkey is also actively urbanizing as its economy expands. The country has been widely cited as having the least expensive tall latte — a common benchmark for the cheapest coffee claim. The latest data, from a 2022 analysis from CashNetUSA, showed the beverage was priced at $1.31 in Turkey, a steal compared with $3.26 in the United States and a whopping $7.17 in Switzerland.

These numbers are quite close to a similar study from 2019 too. That analysis, by Finder, compared 76 different countries and found that tall lattes at Starbucks in Istanbul were the cheapest at $1.78. And, in 2023, a woman who moved from the United States to Turkey posted on TikTok about a Starbucks venti iced vanilla latte and pastry that, when converted from Turkish lira to U.S. dollars, came out to just $4.36. "It blows my mind how cheap Starbucks is in Turkey," she quipped.