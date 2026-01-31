This Hidden Gem In Aldi's Meat Section Opens Up New Dinner Ideas
Halal food isn't just for Muslims wanting to observe religious requirements for their meat. In addition to the roughly two billion observants in the world, non-Muslims are becoming more interested in halal meat because of its requirements for healthy animals and humane slaughtering techniques. By 2030, the trend will help boost halal food and beverage sales to more than $1 trillion, up from roughly $775 billion in 2021, according to Grand View Research. And, of course, Aldi's would not want to miss out on that trend.
The popular supermarket chain says it may not have halal-specific sections in its stores, but it does stock several items that meet the requirements of religious or just health-conscious consumers. To the delight of many consumers, one of those items is Never Any! brand ground lamb, which is certified halal and sourced from vegetarian-fed animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones.
Aldi's says the fresh, never frozen lamb, which sells for $6.99 a pound, can elevate recipes like burgers or pasta. So whether you're following the Quran's guidelines or just looking for ethically slaughtered protein that may offer health benefits compared with other meat, let's find out how you can use it to prepare some delicious dinners.
Ground lamb was made for burgers ... and pasta
First of all, you're going to want to learn how to season lamb properly. For many lamb dishes, traditional rosemary and thyme are among the best choices for seasonings, says Anthony Ramos, a French-trained chef and graduate of The French Culinary Institute in New York City. For burgers, it's also perfectly fine to stick with what you already know you like between two buns, just like you would with ground beef. "Ground lamb can be used for burgers, meatballs, tacos, meatloaf, Shepherd's Pie, and so many other things," Ramos told Tasting Table. "Season as you would for any of these dishes, and you won't be disappointed."
For one of the best lamb burger recipes, you can consider this gem from chef and recipe developer Jennine Bryant of The Marshside Pantry. It calls for red onions, crushed garlic cloves, fresh mint, ground coriander, Dijon mustard, mayonnaise, lemon juice, paprika, fresh dill, parsley, and cooking oil.
But what about pasta? Lamb's gamey flavor can be difficult to add to dishes with delicate flavors, but this Bolognese Bianco recipe from Michelle McGlinn could be just the ticket for a satisfying family dinner. It calls for cream, Parmesan, ground lamb, peas, fennel, and other ingredients including — you guessed it — the classic rosemary and thyme combination.