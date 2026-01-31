This Hidden Gem In Aldi's Meat Section Opens Up New Dinner Ideas

Halal food isn't just for Muslims wanting to observe religious requirements for their meat. In addition to the roughly two billion observants in the world, non-Muslims are becoming more interested in halal meat because of its requirements for healthy animals and humane slaughtering techniques. By 2030, the trend will help boost halal food and beverage sales to more than $1 trillion, up from roughly $775 billion in 2021, according to Grand View Research. And, of course, Aldi's would not want to miss out on that trend.

The popular supermarket chain says it may not have halal-specific sections in its stores, but it does stock several items that meet the requirements of religious or just health-conscious consumers. To the delight of many consumers, one of those items is Never Any! brand ground lamb, which is certified halal and sourced from vegetarian-fed animals raised without antibiotics or added hormones.

Aldi's says the fresh, never frozen lamb, which sells for $6.99 a pound, can elevate recipes like burgers or pasta. So whether you're following the Quran's guidelines or just looking for ethically slaughtered protein that may offer health benefits compared with other meat, let's find out how you can use it to prepare some delicious dinners.