Lamb Bolognese Bianco Recipe

Because it's simmered low and slow, bolognese is a heavy sauce. Whether red or white, bolognese works best with pasta shapes that can hold thick sauces. The pasta shape we use in this recipe, gigli Toscani, is a perfect shape for this particular dish because the spiral shape holds pockets of creamy sauce while the "trumpet"-shaped top catches the peas and lamb pieces. It's also a perfect shape for spearing tender fennel and pasta both on the same fork.

Gigli Toscani, also known as campanelle, isn't a common pasta shape, so if you have trouble finding the intricately spiraled shape, there are a few other pasta types that will be just as good. You can look for other spiral shapes, such as cavatappi, fusilli, or rotini. You can look for similarly short pasta shapes like farfalle or casarecce, or you can also look for classic tube shapes like penne and rigatoni. If you're more of a long-pasta type of person, avoid strand types like angel hair and linguini, which will get mushy in the thick sauce. Instead, try pappardelle or mafalde.