For A Better Fish And Chips Experience, Choose This Beer Pairing

Fish and chips is about as iconic as you can get for pub fare. It's a perfect harmony of tender, subtly sweet and briny cod with a crisp, buttery coating; plus, salty, starchy fries. The only thing a classic fish and chips meal is missing is a good beer. After all, it's a standard order in pubs, where many guests are already enjoying pints — and that's not to mention that many chefs actually batter the fish in beer. The question is, what kind of beer is the tastiest with fish and chips? There's a system for successful food-and-beer pairings that helps you choose from dozens of beer styles for the best results. To navigate this process regarding fish and chips, we turned to an expert.

Chef Franklin Becker of New York City's Point Seven restaurant says he loves a "nice wheat beer" with traditional British fish and chips. "The citrusy notes in the beer lighten the experience and cut through the richness," he explains. Specifically, Becker recommends a Blue Moon or Hoegaarden, both Belgian witbiers, though there are also German hefeweizens and American wheat beers.

In general, wheat beers have crisp bread-like texture plus brighter notes and a hint of acidity — witbiers, for example, boast notes of coriander and orange peel, while hefeweizens possess banana, citrus, and bubblegum qualities. The beer's grain character matches the fish's breading while those fruit notes balance the overall fattiness. The crispness is refreshing, and the carbonation of the beer scrubs the palate so that you're ready for another bite.