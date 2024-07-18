The Fruity Beer Variety That's Best Paired With Fried Fish

Light and refreshing, seafood makes a natural pair with crisp beverages like white wine or champagne. When said seafood is dunked in batter and deep fried, though, it takes on a more indelicate flair. This deep-fried transfiguration seafood undergoes requires it to be paired with a heartier drink, like beer. We spoke to an expert to determine the best type of beer to drink with your fried fish.

When you bite into beer-battered fish or panko-fried shrimp, you initially taste the prominent, heavy exterior before discovering the lightness of the fish within. The brew it's paired with should have the same effect, and Jeff Tyler, head brewer and co-owner of Spice Trade Brewery and Kitchen, has just the beer for this. "Fruited wheat beers are a great choice," Tyler says, "and you can get creative with whatever type of fruit you think would go well."

Wheat beers have a naturally sweet, bready flavor that complements the batter of fried fish. The infusion of fruit flavors comes as a bonus, adding a bright layer of depth to your seafood. Tyler recommends honing in on the flavors of your meal when choosing an accompanying beer. "Think fried fish tacos and mango salsa paired with a mango passion fruit wheat beer (we make a fruited wheat at Spice Trade with mango and passion fruit called 'Little Umbrella')," he comments.