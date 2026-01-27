Avoid Ordering The Seafood Carbonara At Restaurants, Trust Us

Not all restaurant dishes are worthy of a taste. Every eatery has at least one meal that doesn't satisfy — one that's earned a reputation for falling short and is better left untouched. Then, there are dishes that you're better off avoiding altogether, no matter what restaurant you're at. In some cases, no amount of culinary expertise can save a fundamentally flawed concept, and one such offering that falls into this bucket is seafood carbonara.

Classic carbonara receives a coastal makeover in an entree that combines noodles and a sauce of egg yolk, hard cheese, and black pepper with seafood such as shrimp, scallops, mussels, or clams. It may draw you in with its creaminess and maritime promises, but you'll want to resist the urge. It's a dish that's blacklisted even by top seafood chefs themselves. Franklin Becker, the chef known for crafting the renowned seafood menu at Manhattan's Point Seven restaurant, notes that seafood carbonara is not a dish he would order when out to eat. Why? He says that some restaurants use the meal as a way to get rid of food that's about to turn, meaning that what you receive could be seriously lacking in freshness.

Becker also warns that sauces and other ingredients can be used to mask seafood that's past its prime. Acidic components, in particular, can dull off-putting odors through a chemical reaction. They're not often found in a classic carbonara, but ingredients such as tomatoes are especially acidic and could be a major red flag if included on your plate.