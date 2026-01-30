This Dollar Tree Canned Chicken Is Peak Old-School Comfort Food
With a bevy of bargains on fresh food, frozen meals, canned goods, and more, there are plenty of hidden gems in Dollar Tree's grocery aisles. In fact, you just might be surprised by the number of Dollar Tree canned goods you can put together as the building blocks of a fulfilling feast. Filled with warmth and comfort in every bite, one of the best canned chicken items you can grab from Dollar Tree is none other than a classic Swanson chicken à la king.
Per Tasting Table's research, this old-school chicken dish was chosen as one of the canned foods you should be grabbing at the Dollar Tree and with good reason. Made with a mixture of both dark and white meat chicken alongside bell peppers and rich mushrooms in a crave-worthy cream-based gravy, it's an excellent choice filled with familiar flavors. What's more, the Dollar Tree's price for a 10.5-ounce can is considerably better than most other retailers that offer a similar product.
It's easy to open a can and warm it up in the microwave or on the stovetop to enjoy as-is. Alternatively, let this be a creative shortcut to which you can add extra ingredients for a semi-homemade meal. For example, try making your own mini vol-au-vent cups using store-bought puff pastry to transform the canned chicken à la king into a luxurious dish.
Dressing up canned chicken à la king
This Dollar Tree find is the ultimate hack for an affordable and easy weeknight meal that's ready in a matter of minutes. Pastry cups can certainly make a canned chicken à la king feel fancy, but this is just one of many options. You can easily stretch this canned meal into an even more fulfilling dish with a handful of simple store-bought additions, many of which you're likely to also find at Dollar Tree.
Grab a bag of frozen vegetables or a canned mix to infuse your chicken à la king with even more wholesome nutrients. Try packaged rice, pasta, or potato flakes to add more of a starchy and carb-rich element to the dish. If you're hankering for an easy riff on pot pie, add the canned Swanson chicken à la king to a baking dish and cover it with a crust made with Dollar Tree's $1.25 copycat of Red Lobster's best-selling Cheddar Bay biscuits.
The comforting tastes of savory poultry, creamy sauce, and mouthwatering vegetables can effortlessly take the place of a homemade meal as needed. When you're pressed for time and looking for a soothing dish filled with nostalgia, Dollar Tree should be the first place you look.