These 2 Pantry Staples (Plus A Q-Tip) Can Be Used To Make An Emergency Candle During A Power Outage

Whether a major storm or accident has knocked out your power or your local grid is overloaded due to increased demand, an unexpected power outage can be scary. If you're not prepared, you aren't doomed to sit in darkness until the power is restored. You can easily make an emergency candle to use temporarily during a power outage, either until your lights are turned back on or just to help you find your flashlights and batteries. All you need is two pantry staples: rice and olive oil. One of olive oil's many uses throughout history was for ancient oil lamps.

To make your emergency oil lamp, get a small glass jar like a clean, empty, six-ounce Mason jar or canning jar or a votive candle holder. Fill the container about halfway full with dry, uncooked rice. It can be white or brown rice, but don't use wild rice or a rice mix that has additives or seasonings in it, as it could spark or create smoke. Next, add water until the rice is covered, and then pour in olive oil to about ¼ inch from the top of the container.

Stick a Q-tip or cotton swab in the center of the rice, making sure it is stable and standing upright. You can then light the top of the swab with a match or lighter. The candle can burn for hours, depending on the size of the container and the amount of oil. You can also carefully replenish the olive oil as it burns. However, practice fire safety and be cautious to prevent spills and burns.