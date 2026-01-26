These 2 Pantry Staples (Plus A Q-Tip) Can Be Used To Make An Emergency Candle During A Power Outage
Whether a major storm or accident has knocked out your power or your local grid is overloaded due to increased demand, an unexpected power outage can be scary. If you're not prepared, you aren't doomed to sit in darkness until the power is restored. You can easily make an emergency candle to use temporarily during a power outage, either until your lights are turned back on or just to help you find your flashlights and batteries. All you need is two pantry staples: rice and olive oil. One of olive oil's many uses throughout history was for ancient oil lamps.
To make your emergency oil lamp, get a small glass jar like a clean, empty, six-ounce Mason jar or canning jar or a votive candle holder. Fill the container about halfway full with dry, uncooked rice. It can be white or brown rice, but don't use wild rice or a rice mix that has additives or seasonings in it, as it could spark or create smoke. Next, add water until the rice is covered, and then pour in olive oil to about ¼ inch from the top of the container.
Stick a Q-tip or cotton swab in the center of the rice, making sure it is stable and standing upright. You can then light the top of the swab with a match or lighter. The candle can burn for hours, depending on the size of the container and the amount of oil. You can also carefully replenish the olive oil as it burns. However, practice fire safety and be cautious to prevent spills and burns.
More tips for making an emergency candle with rice and olive oil
It doesn't matter if you use regular or extra-virgin olive oil for your candle; however, other types of oil won't work. The cotton swab acts as a wick, pulling the oil up to fuel the flame. Vegetable oil, canola oil, and sunflower oil are heavy and viscous oils, which means they won't travel up the wick as easily. They also have a high flashpoint and burn out faster. The jar or container should also be relatively small or shallow, as you only want a small air gap between the oil and flame to prevent the need for the oil to have to travel very far up the improvised wick.
You also need to make sure you're using a cotton swab with a paper or cardboard stick. Burning a plastic stick will cause a foul odor and potentially release harmful toxins into the air. For that same reason, only use a heat-safe glass or ceramic container to make your candle. Plastic will melt, and metal may become too hot to hold or move safely.
Keep your candle on a flat, stable surface and don't ever leave it burning unattended. It should be out of reach of children and pets that could burn themselves or knock it over. Don't fill the container to the brim with water or oil. Overfilling it could increase the risk of a burn, spill, or fire. If you are carrying it from one place to another, keep it upright to prevent the oil from spilling out.