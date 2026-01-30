I Was A Line Cook At A Fine Dining Restaurant, And This Is What I Hated Most About Working In The Kitchen

My time in a fine dining kitchen as a line cook was one of the most stressful and surprising experiences I ever had. It wasn't just difficult work. It was a difficult environment for a number of reasons. It was cramped and frantic, and the personality clashes you see on shows like "The Bear" were not uncommon. I don't recommend it.

Every workplace is different, and I have no doubt some kitchens run like a well-oiled machine. I worked at a historic inn. It had been built as a private home in the late 1800s, and was later converted into a business. This meant that the facilities were never designed with a commercial kitchen in mind. Even with renovations, the footprint of the space remained. I've never seen another kitchen like it.

The space was cramped and tiny, with four gas burners and two prep stations where we were expected to prepare every dish without stepping on the toes of everyone else in the kitchen. There were two reach-in refrigerators but no under-counter ones. If you needed new plates, you had to traverse a labyrinth of hallways and go downstairs to storage. The dish pit was so small and inefficient you sometimes had to wash a pot or utensil yourself in the middle of service because they'd get so far behind. Keep in mind, this kitchen prepared meals for inn guests while also doing daily two and three-course lunch and dinner menus. Only the desserts were brought in from an outside vendor. But as stressful as it was working in a cramped, centuries-old kitchen, the worst part about working in fine dining was the feeling of superiority among the chefs.