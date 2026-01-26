The Most Expensive Collection Of American Whiskey Broke Auction Records At $2.5 Million

Serving as the next data point indicating the rise of American whiskeys in the world of collectors, a recent auction held by Sotheby's smashed records as the most valuable single-owner American whiskey collection ever sold at auction. The pre-sale estimates for this whiskey collection started at around $1.17 million, but the final sale price more than doubled that figure, coming in at over $2.5 million. All 360 lots in the collection sold in the live auction — held January 24, 2026, in New York City — with 89% of the lots exceeding the high-end of their pre-auction estimates.

Interestingly, the buyers at this auction were not exactly the usual suspects, though neither was the auction itself. This was the first time that Sotheby's has held a live auction for a single-owner whiskey collection, doing so at the Breuer Building, the auctioneer's headquarters on Madison Avenue, and many of the clearly enthusiastic buyers fell outside the norm. Nearly all of the buyers at this auction were North American collectors, with around half of them under the age of 40 and one-third new to Sotheby's.

The success of the auction may have been due in part to the unique presentation of the collection. Sotheby's put together a pop-up bar in the auction house, allowing potential buyers an up-close view of the collection before the auction. With the staggering quality of the bottles on display, it is easy to understand how laying eyes on a particular prize could set the palate to wondering and steel the determination of would-be collectors.