The Difference Between Saltwater Vs Freshwater Shrimp

When it comes to the list of the most popular seafood in the U.S., shrimp is far and away the most consumed. While we tend to think of seafood as coming from saltwater oceans, this list also includes freshwater fish, clams and shrimp. It's true that most of shrimp we eat comes from saltwater habitats, but freshwater shrimp has its place at the table.

Setting aside the distinction between shrimp and prawns, there are some key differences between freshwater and saltwater shrimp that you should know. Freshwater shrimp are generally much larger, sometimes up to 12 inches long, with firm meaty flesh. The taste is mild but subtly sweet and has been compared to cooked lobster. Saltwater shrimp are often smaller, though this will vary with the variety of shrimp — there are more than 2,000 species worldwide, with the majority found in saltwater. The flesh is more delicate in texture with a taste that's unsurprisingly more salty.

Although shrimp do appear naturally in fresh water, many species are not edible, and they can survive in somewhat polluted waters. As a result, the freshwater shrimp you'll see in the supermarket tends to be the result of aquaculture, and is otherwise subject to seasonal availability.

The huge variety of saltwater shrimp species means they're available year round. Commercial shrimp fishing usually makes use of trawling, a method that can be destructive to ocean habitats and endangered species.