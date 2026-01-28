Why You Should Be Rinsing Kale Twice

Kale is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and nutrients, making it a vegetable you might want to incorporate into your regular recipe rotation. Proper prep is key, though — you don't want to miss the crucial step that takes it from tough and bitter to tender and deliciously earthy. According to Cook's Illustrated on Facebook, one of the most important tips for cooking with kale is to rinse — and massage — it, not once but twice. Rinse kale to rid it of dirt and bacteria, then rinse and massage kale a second time after chopping it.

This crucial one-two step not only alters kale's texture but also causes the assertively bitter compounds to release, so when you eat it, the bitterness is milder and you get more of an earthy flavor. "The second rinse and massaging make a huge difference," says nutrition-based private holistic chef Jane Olivia. "Massaging kale breaks down the tough cellulose fibers, which softens the leaves and reduces bitterness," she explains. "It transforms kale from something chewy and aggressive into something tender and slightly sweet."

There are many different ways to cook kale that help achieve this softening; but, Jane points out, the second rinse and massage is still helpful and downright essential when prepping kale raw for salads or wraps. "Beyond texture and flavor, massaging kale helps it absorb the dressing more evenly and makes it easier to digest," she says.