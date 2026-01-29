This Low-Effort Dish Brings The Steakhouse Home For Valentine's Day

If the pressure of finding a spot for Valentine's Day dinner is making the holiday more stressful than romantic, a low-effort steakhouse dinner at home might be just what you're looking for. While the relaxation and ambiance of a restaurant always seems like the ideal, the reality on Valentine's Day is that you're often fighting for a table in a packed spot with prices that can take all the fun out of the occasion. And the thing is, staying home doesn't have to be a bummer either. If you want to keep things chill and focused on the romance, while still having a meal that feels special, you should try a sheet pan steak dinner this Valentine's Day.

Simple, elegant, and delicious, a sheet pan dinner can give you a steakhouse quality meal in under a half an hour with basically no clean up, leaving you with more time for the more important matters of the day. A good quality steak basically only needs salt and pepper, and under a broiler it can hit a perfect medium-rare with excellent browning on the outside in only six to eight minutes. An herb butter with lemon zest and garlic adds an extra pop of flavor, and doubles as an excellent topping for any roasted vegetable you might want to pair your steak with. Our version uses broccolini, sweet potatoes, and oyster mushrooms, with a one-inch-thick strip steak, but the recipe is basically endlessly customizable around the basic formula.