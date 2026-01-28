This Traditional Southern Restaurant Is The 'Best Part' Of The Jack Daniel's Distillery, According To Reddit

When traveling to the southern United States, there are a few things most visitors expect to indulge in, especially soul-satisfying food like fried chicken or grits and a strong drink like whiskey. While there are a bounty of must-visit distilleries on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, not all of those distilleries have restaurants as widely loved as the Jack Daniel's distillery located in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Opened in 1908, Miss Mary Bobo's Restaurant sits just a few minute's drive down the main road from the distillery and is generally described as one of the most worthwhile places to visit during any tourist's trip to the area.

Located in a beautifully preserved Greek Revival building, Miss Mary Bobo's restaurant used to be a boarding house, until it was purchased by Mary Bobo in 1908. She ran the house until her death in 1983 at the age of 101. In keeping with the true spirit of Southern hospitality, guests sit together at communal tables in a variety of dining rooms and share classic Southern fare at reasonable set prices.

With a 4.7-star rating on Google and a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor, it's no surprise that the restaurant is beloved by many, especially fans on Reddit. One Redditor pointed to Miss Mary Bobo's as a must-see feature when visiting the Jack Daniel's distillery: "Honestly it was the best part." Another Redditor praised the restaurant, stating, "Can't miss with lunch at Miss Mary Bobo's after you've got a belly full of whiskey."