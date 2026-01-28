This Traditional Southern Restaurant Is The 'Best Part' Of The Jack Daniel's Distillery, According To Reddit
When traveling to the southern United States, there are a few things most visitors expect to indulge in, especially soul-satisfying food like fried chicken or grits and a strong drink like whiskey. While there are a bounty of must-visit distilleries on the Tennessee Whiskey Trail, not all of those distilleries have restaurants as widely loved as the Jack Daniel's distillery located in Lynchburg, Tennessee. Opened in 1908, Miss Mary Bobo's Restaurant sits just a few minute's drive down the main road from the distillery and is generally described as one of the most worthwhile places to visit during any tourist's trip to the area.
Located in a beautifully preserved Greek Revival building, Miss Mary Bobo's restaurant used to be a boarding house, until it was purchased by Mary Bobo in 1908. She ran the house until her death in 1983 at the age of 101. In keeping with the true spirit of Southern hospitality, guests sit together at communal tables in a variety of dining rooms and share classic Southern fare at reasonable set prices.
With a 4.7-star rating on Google and a 4.6-star rating on Tripadvisor, it's no surprise that the restaurant is beloved by many, especially fans on Reddit. One Redditor pointed to Miss Mary Bobo's as a must-see feature when visiting the Jack Daniel's distillery: "Honestly it was the best part." Another Redditor praised the restaurant, stating, "Can't miss with lunch at Miss Mary Bobo's after you've got a belly full of whiskey."
Find Southern hospitality and good eats at Miss Mary Bobo's
If you do plan to visit Miss Mary Bobo's while you're in Lynchburg, be sure to make a reservation well in advance of your visit. The restaurant only offers two seatings at 11am and 1pm, and it is closed on Sundays. A fan on Reddit advised, "It's family-style, so bring a couple of folks with you. I would say it's worth the trip to do the restaurant and add the tour on if needed."
The meal is essentially all-you-can-eat, where you get to choose two meats and six side dishes to share for your table. The menu changes based on the season, with featured entrees including fried catfish, Southern fried chicken, and meatloaf. A plethora of sides are in the mix as well, like fried okra, macaroni and cheese, cornbread, mashed potatoes, and seasoned greens.
A true Southern meal wouldn't be complete without a comforting dessert, and Miss Mary Bobo's offers some of the best slices of pie in the United States, serving varieties like pecan, buttermilk, fudge, and chess pie, all accompanied by a signature Jack Daniel's-infused whipped cream. One caveat to the dining experience is that no whiskey, nor any alcoholic beverage for that matter, is served at the restaurant — strangely enough, the Jack Daniel's distillery is located in a dry county, and since Miss Mary Bobo refused to sell whiskey in her boarding house, the restaurant may stay alcohol-free no matter what.