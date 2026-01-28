This Italian Restaurant Chain Once Had Over 200 Locations — Now There Are Just 9
Americans have had an enduring love affair with Italian restaurants since they first began cropping up in small Italian-American neighborhoods in the early 1900s. It's not surprising that Italian chain restaurants rose in popularity in the decades that followed. Italian food is comfort food, and many chains still maintain the low-light, white-tablecloth ambience that signals a romantic evening out. Others offer a more whimsical, family-oriented experience that attracts diners looking for decent Italian fare at affordable prices. Unfortunately, not all of these restaurants flourish, with some once-popular Italian restaurant chains ending in bankruptcy. Where restaurants like Olive Garden and Carrabba's succeed, others, like Buca di Beppo, don't. Romano's Macaroni Grill has faced its own challenges, and the restaurant has gone from having more than 200 locations nationwide to fewer than 10.
Romano's Macaroni Grill was founded in 1988 by Philip J. Romano. Franchising rights catapulted the chain's restaurant count to 219 by 2004. Macaroni Grill's success was rooted in its rustic Italian dishes, such as lasagna bolognese and pomodoro tortelacci, as well as the brick-oven pizzas served at certain locations. The restaurant's quality food options, casual, cozy atmosphere, and solid kids' menu made Romano's Macaroni Grill a hugely popular Italian eatery. Yet, despite the chain's success and frequent comparisons to top Italian chains like Olive Garden, sales began to decline, and throughout the mid-to-late 2000s, the restaurant saw multiple changes in corporate ownership. Romano's Macaroni Grill ultimately filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017. All that said, it's not over until it's over.
Macaroni Grill's past challenges make way for new changes
Unfortunately, it's not always easy to determine why so many restaurants end up going bankrupt. While some are able to pull themselves up again, others aren't so lucky. Factors that led to the Macaroni Grill's bankruptcy filing back in 2017 comprised a host of problems plaguing the industry at the time, including a move to find cheaper food alternatives, labor cost increases, and diners moving away from the chain experience, opting instead for individual "experience" dining.
Romano's Macaroni Grill has a brighter outlook for 2026, however, with CEO Jason Kemp telling the U.S. Sun in December 2025 that the restaurant is "working on bringing in Romano's 2.0 in the coming year." With new brand logos and a revamp of menu items, the company also has plans to add a line of frozen foods, including chicken parmesan, lasagnas, and pizzas. In addition to rebranding, Romano's Macaroni Grill is also in the midst of dealing with franchising and licensing issues that will change the landscape of its brick and mortar locations.
As of this writing, Macaroni Grill's website lists 17 restaurants in 10 states, but, according to The Street, the remaining open restaurants total only nine (three in California, and one each in Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Ohio, Texas, and Utah). If you're craving Macaroni Grill's rustic Italian dishes, you might need to make a few phone calls to find an open location near you — or wait to see what 2026 has in store for the brand.