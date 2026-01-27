The Old-School Kitchen Tool Gordon Ramsay Trusts For Unlocking The Full Potential Of Spices

All chefs and home cooks have their favorite recommendations for essential kitchen tools. Each tailored list is slightly different, with the best of them nailing that sweet spot between efficiency, usability, and budget. Chef Gordon Ramsay tackles the topic in a video on his YouTube channel, titled "What You Need To Be A Better Chef," in which he talks about items he thinks are worth the investment. Spice lovers in particular will want to pay special attention to one Ramsay must-have: The time-honored mortar and pestle (though being British, he refers to it as a pestle and mortar). Either way, it's something the "Hell's Kitchen" host passionately promotes, exclaiming, "To get the most out of your spices, there's only one piece of kit that you need."

Not only does a mortar and pestle amp up your spices, releasing oils and concentrating flavor by crushing them against the stone bowl, but the iconic chef also notes its versatility. "These ancient kitchen tools are perfect for everything from pestos to dressings," he says. Other aspects he likes are the total control they allow for — as opposed to what you get with electric food processors or grinders, the textures that you can achieve and control by hand, and even just their appealing look. Ramsay recommends getting a large mortar and pestle with a wide circumference, so that using it isn't too fiddly. Emphasizing the homemade qualities a mortar and pestle lends to any dish, Ramsay says, "The heavier, the more durable they are, the more confidence it gives you when you're pounding."