Your Canned Soup Doesn't Taste Quite Right Because Of This Common Microwaving Mistake

Ever heat up canned soup and find the flavor off, like it's not tasting quite right? Well, you've probably made one of the most common mistakes everyone makes with canned soup: not heating it enough in the microwave. When canned soup is lukewarm or cold, the flavors often taste muted, underdeveloped, and even tinny, like you're tasting the can itself.

See, most soups, unless they are meant to be enjoyed cold, like our delicious green gazpacho recipe or our refreshing chilled beet and tomato soup recipe, have more depth in flavor and taste better when they're piping hot. Why, you ask? Well, according to a 2017 study published in the International Journal of Food Properties, "taste compounds" like umami flourish at higher temperatures.

So when you pour canned soup into a bowl, microwave it for a short minute, then forget to stir it to distribute the heat, the result is a bowl of soup with cold, unappetizing spots. More often than not, lukewarm soup just doesn't taste as comforting, delicious, or cozy than sufficiently warmed up soup, and science backs that up.