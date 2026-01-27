The Unexpected Meat That Makes Bolognese Even Richer

Bolognese sauce, or Ragu alla Bolognese, is the traditional Italian sauce that epitomizes meaty decadence. A traditional recipe is made with a combination of beef, pork, and pancetta, but Bolognese has many variations, often featuring extra proteins like veal and chicken livers for added richness. However, lamb is the earthy, gamey meat that will make Bolognese richer than ever.

Instead of a rack of lamb or braised lamb shanks, you'll need ground lamb to make Bolognese. Consisting of trimmings from various parts of the body, including the shoulder, neck, and leg, ground lamb has a high fat content, contributing unique earthy savoriness and richness to the sauce. It's certainly more flavorful and robust than beef chuck. You can also replace ground pork with ground lamb to simmer alongside beef and pancetta in this recipe for classic Ragu Alla Bolognese. Either way, the lamb will bring unique flavors and meaty decadence.

Ground lamb can also be the star of the show, inspiring novel spice and ingredient pairings. For example, our recipe for lamb Bolognese Bianco features unconventional ingredients like garlic, shallots, rosemary, thyme, peas, and fennel to complement the lamb's gaminess. Our recipe for Mediterranean Bolognese with fettuccine simmers ground lamb with bay leaf, thyme, red wine, canned tomatoes, roasted red pepper, and harissa for a spicier Middle Eastern twist to garnish with mint leaves.