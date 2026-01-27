Sushi-Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Easier (And Tastier) Than They Sound
I consider myself a cookie connoisseur, having baked thousands of cookies to develop and test recipes when writing "108 Asian Cookies," my latest cookbook. I'm always on the hunt for new ideas and recently happened upon a chocolate chip cookie dough sushi recipe making its rounds across At first, I furrowed my brows. Dessert sushi, without rice and made with raw cookie dough? I consider myself an open-minded baker and the dish did intrigue me. And so I went down a cookie rabbit hole.
See, foodie influencers would transform store-bought cookie dough, ones you can safely eat when raw, into dessert sushi rolls. Then they would dip them into sweet sauces, like melted chocolate or salted caramel sauce, and eat them with chopsticks. And while this cookie dough food hack has recent attention on social media, it turns out the dish has existed for at least 15 years now, served in a restaurant, as reveals.
To make chocolate chip cookie dough sushi at home, influencers start with a package of store-bought cookie dough and roll it flat between sheets of parchment paper. They then layer on whipped cream, frosting, or ice cream, along with various toppings such as candies, nuts, or dried fruits. Everything is then rolled up jelly-roll style, frozen until firm, and sliced into bite-sized dessert 'sushi' rolls. Chopsticks are a must, of course, and so are some sweet sauces to pair with the dessert sushi rolls.
Use raw cookie dough or Oreos to make sushi cookies
While I honestly still don't love that folks call this dish sushi because it's not Japanese in origin and doesn't contain any rice whatsoever, I like how fun it is to make and how versatile the recipe is. Let's say you're not a chocolate chip cookie dough lover. Or you just can't fathom the idea of eating raw cookie dough, even when it's processed and safe to consume.
You can do a cookie switcheroo and make a cookies and cream-flavored dessert instead. In fact, it's quite easy to turn Oreos into a sushi-inspired dessert. Instead of using raw cookie dough, you would turn cookies, like Oreos, in crumbs. Then wet the crumbs with milk to form a moldable paste or dough. You would use this dough instead of raw cookie dough to make your dessert sushi rolls instead.
I can see this being a dessert that's fun to make with kids. It can help with their fine motor skills and creativity, and then they can practice using chopsticks by picking up the cookie sushi rolls. As for this baker, I will stick to baking my cookies and continue to scour the web for more fun cookie ideas.