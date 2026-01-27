Sushi-Inspired Chocolate Chip Cookies Are Easier (And Tastier) Than They Sound

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I consider myself a cookie connoisseur, having baked thousands of cookies to develop and test recipes when writing "108 Asian Cookies," my latest cookbook. I'm always on the hunt for new ideas and recently happened upon a chocolate chip cookie dough sushi recipe making its rounds across At first, I furrowed my brows. Dessert sushi, without rice and made with raw cookie dough? I consider myself an open-minded baker and the dish did intrigue me. And so I went down a cookie rabbit hole.

See, foodie influencers would transform store-bought cookie dough, ones you can safely eat when raw, into dessert sushi rolls. Then they would dip them into sweet sauces, like melted chocolate or salted caramel sauce, and eat them with chopsticks. And while this cookie dough food hack has recent attention on social media, it turns out the dish has existed for at least 15 years now, served in a restaurant, as reveals.

To make chocolate chip cookie dough sushi at home, influencers start with a package of store-bought cookie dough and roll it flat between sheets of parchment paper. They then layer on whipped cream, frosting, or ice cream, along with various toppings such as candies, nuts, or dried fruits. Everything is then rolled up jelly-roll style, frozen until firm, and sliced into bite-sized dessert 'sushi' rolls. Chopsticks are a must, of course, and so are some sweet sauces to pair with the dessert sushi rolls.