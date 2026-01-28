Don't Throw Out Those Prime Rib Bones — Turn Them Into This Rich Fridge Staple

Making a deeply flavorful stock with prime rib bones is not so different from the usual process. Start by boiling the bones with a mirepoix. Add salt and pepper, but only moderately since the bones are already quite flavorful. After about 10 minutes, lower it to a simmer for at least two hours. Once the stock has cooled to room temperature, strain away the bones and veggies, and store it in the fridge for up to one week. When frozen in freezer-safe containers or zip-lock bags, it's good for about three to five months.

Got a bit more time? Consider simmering the stock overnight, then let it chill until you have a layer of congealed fat on the surface. Skim it out, then reduce the stock on the stove for another few hours, and it should have a more concentrated consistency and richer flavor. With this robust version as a base, best believe your French onion soup and beef stews will be unbeatably good. In braised short ribs or brisket, a luscious stock like this is also the perfect shortcut to great flavor complexity. Obviously, you can also use it for a classic prime rib roast, especially to make an accompanying au jus.

A clear, light stock on the other hand, makes for phenomenal soups and noodle soups. In risotto and other types of cooked grains, this water substitute is a stellar way to weave savory flavors into every tiny morsel. For a more unexpected use, try fondant potatoes. While chicken stock is more common, this easy swap could give the dish a brand new and exciting twist.