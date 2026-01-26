The Old-School Bakery Item That's Making A Grand Return To Tables Today

For some old-school sweets you get at the bakery, it's a question of why they ever went out of style to begin with. One look at a pineapple upside-down cake lets you know you're in for a good time, and one bite of a chess pie will make you long for a time when modern conveniences hadn't made that mixture of non-perishable pantry staples seem like an anachronism. And if you've spent any time on social media browsing for something new to bake recently, you're also probably asking yourself why we ever stopped making pavlovas.

To be fair to the rest of the world, not everybody stopped making them. The old-school meringue classic is a perennial favorite in Australia and New Zealand, partly because both places claim to have invented it. It also still shows up over the pond on food programming like "The Great British Baking Show." But it hasn't been a common sight on American tables and menus for decades.

That's been changing recently, because chefs and influencers alike have found the perfect dessert for the aspirational age of Instagram. That's not an insult either. Pavlovas are a relatively simple recipe to make at home, but also a blank canvas that can be elaborately decorated with the most photo-friendly toppings you can imagine. The layered, shaped swooshes of meringue are dramatic, but also easy enough to pull off that a home cook can end up with a social-ready centerpiece. Oh, and they taste pretty great, too.