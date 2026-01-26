The Type Of Beef You Should Always Truss Before Cooking

People have been roasting beef for as long as cattle have been raised for food. There are plenty of different cuts and preparations, but a standout you can find in butcher shops and grocery stores is a trussed roast. A trussed roast is bound with string to keep it in a tight package as it cooks. It's easy enough to truss your own roast, too. All you need is some butcher's twine and a little practice. If you're not familiar with the technique, you may be curious when and why you should do it at all, so we talked to an expert get to the meat of the matter.

Tasting Table asked Scott Thomas, owner of GrillinFools, what type of beef we should be trussing before cooking and why. Thomas says you want to learn how to truss a beef tenderloin because that cut has a thick end and a thinner end. "Well, if cooked whole, that skinny end will be way overcooked while the fat end is still raw. Here's where trussing is your friend," he told us.

Thomas also explained his trussing technique. "Fold maybe 6-8 inches of that tapered in back on itself and tie it off. That will make the skinny end much closer to the thickness of the fat end and allow for the roast to cook evenly," he says. "Trussing the rest of the tenderloin with tight circles of butcher's twine every couple inches will also keep the tenderloin round rather than allowing it to flatten out, which will also help with cooking evenly."