The Key To Better Parmesan-Crusted Chicken, According To A Recipe Developer

Chicken is low in calories and high in protein as well as other nutrients. It's also satisfying, tasty, and one of the most versatile foundations for meals. Of all the different ways to cook chicken, the best usually involve cheese. While a classic, saucy, ooey-gooey chicken parmesan dish is a real treat, one could argue that a a lighter, parmesan-crusted chicken breast wins for everyday enjoyment. Incorporating parmesan into the chicken's breading creates a light, crisp coating, bursting with savory, nutty, salty flavor notes — that is, if you can get it to stick.

Parmesan-crusted chicken is delicious and easy to make once you nail one key step: getting the cheese coating to actually stick. If you've ever made parmesan-crusted chicken at home, you've likely been there; You perfected your coating mix and dredged the chicken breasts, but by the time they hit the pan, the soon-to-be golden crust you imagined comes out splotchy at best. This is thanks to the meat's moisture, so getting rid of it as much as you possibly can creates a surface the coating will evenly adhere to.

For some help on how to do that, Tasting Table turned to an David Davidoc, recipe developer and creator of The Cooking Foodie. He said, "To get that parmesan crust to actually stay on, you've gotta make sure the chicken is bone-dry first, just pat it down with a bunch of paper towels. If it's even a little damp, the whole thing just slides off in the pan."