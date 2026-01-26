The Italian-Inspired Ingredient That Makes Meatloaf Moist And Herby
Meatloaf has long been a staple in many American home kitchens. But all dishes deserve the occasional glow-up, especially the classics we grew up eating. It probably isn't the first ingredient you think of reaching for when mixing up a meatloaf, but a few hefty spoonfuls of pesto can give it interesting new layers of flavor. Pesto is also an ingredient that helps keep your meatloaf moist, thanks to its olive oil.
Blandness and dryness are perhaps the two biggest risks with meatloaf, making pesto a perfect secret ingredient for this comfort food classic. And while you might think of it as an American dish, this Italian ingredient actually fits better than you might think, as the history of meatloaf actually dates back to Ancient Rome. The recipe has changed quite a bit — traditionally, meatloaf was more of a recipe for using up offal and scraps of meat, but the bones of the dish are the same. In fact, there is even an old recipe from the famed Roman chef Apicius, which involves making meat patties with wine-soaked bread, spices, and plenty of pine nuts — also a traditional ingredient in basil pesto.
At its simplest, all you need to do is open a jar of your favorite brand of store-bought pesto and stir some in. The added fat will help keep things moist, and the basil infuses every bite with savory herb flavor. However, there are more ways than one to include pesto in a meatloaf recipe.
How to add pesto to your favorite meatloaf recipe
To take the reins more fully, you can try making a fresh batch of basil pesto at home. With a food processor, it only takes a few minutes, and the flavor of fresh pesto far outperforms anything that you buy in a jar. Preparing it at home is also an invitation to get creative with your recipe — perhaps trading the basil for another flavor — and play with some interesting combinations.
For example, instead of basil pesto, you could swap in the sauce from this sun-dried tomato pesto pasta recipe. A glaze made with ketchup is fairly traditional for meatloaf, but why not add a touch of tangy tomato flavor to the inside of the loaf as well? Sun-dried tomato pesto will also keep the loaf moist with its mild acidity, but the real win is the rich umami that it adds to every forkful.
Alternatively, you could try pesto made with different herbs. This might mean changing the primary protein in your loaf, but adding a healthy dose of homemade cilantro pesto to a turkey meatloaf would open the door for some really fresh and different flavors. And while a quick almond-mint pesto might taste unexpected with beef and pork, add it to a meatloaf with lamb as the base, and you'll have something really special. However you use it, pesto is definitely an unexpected ingredient that you need to try in your meatloaf.