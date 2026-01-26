The Italian-Inspired Ingredient That Makes Meatloaf Moist And Herby

Meatloaf has long been a staple in many American home kitchens. But all dishes deserve the occasional glow-up, especially the classics we grew up eating. It probably isn't the first ingredient you think of reaching for when mixing up a meatloaf, but a few hefty spoonfuls of pesto can give it interesting new layers of flavor. Pesto is also an ingredient that helps keep your meatloaf moist, thanks to its olive oil.

Blandness and dryness are perhaps the two biggest risks with meatloaf, making pesto a perfect secret ingredient for this comfort food classic. And while you might think of it as an American dish, this Italian ingredient actually fits better than you might think, as the history of meatloaf actually dates back to Ancient Rome. The recipe has changed quite a bit — traditionally, meatloaf was more of a recipe for using up offal and scraps of meat, but the bones of the dish are the same. In fact, there is even an old recipe from the famed Roman chef Apicius, which involves making meat patties with wine-soaked bread, spices, and plenty of pine nuts — also a traditional ingredient in basil pesto.

At its simplest, all you need to do is open a jar of your favorite brand of store-bought pesto and stir some in. The added fat will help keep things moist, and the basil infuses every bite with savory herb flavor. However, there are more ways than one to include pesto in a meatloaf recipe.