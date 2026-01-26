If You Spot This Buffet Utensil Red Flag, Get Out Fast

At their finest, buffets are the ultimate gastronomic indulgence. On the other hand, you or someone you know probably has at least one buffet horror story about poor quality food or people acting in an unsavory manner. Love them or loathe them, if you find yourself at a buffet, you need to pay attention to red flags that can signal a potentially dangerous health situation. One red flag that gets overlooked too often relates to the utensils, or lack thereof. If every dish does not have its own serving utensil, think twice about eating there.

The larger the buffet is, the more serving utensils it requires. While that seems like something you might take for granted, not all buffet restaurants put in the effort to make this happen. This is a buffet red flag that should make you turn around. Sometimes utensils may get misplaced, and you may find other customers doubling up by using the same tongs or serving spoons for more than one dish. That can cause a serious case of cross-contamination.

It's important to stay mindful of cross-contamination at a buffet, both in terms of bacteria and allergens. For instance, imagine if someone were to use the same tongs for sushi and then for salad. Not only could there be a transfer of potentially dangerous bacteria from the raw food, but anyone with a seafood allergy would then be at risk just from eating salad. Additionally, vegan diners could be exposed to seafood and other non-vegan contaminants.