The 7 Best Oregon Wines To Add To Your Tasting List

The history of winemaking in Oregon dates back over 150 years, but it wasn't until the 1960s that things really started to take off. The state — particularly the Willamette Valley region – became known for producing pinot noir, and more vineyards were planted to expand the local wine industry. While California produces the lion's share of American wine, Oregon is still considered a leader in the domestic industry, ranking fourth nationally for wine production by volume, and consumers are increasingly intrigued by the state's offerings. If you're unfamiliar with Oregonian wines, or simply looking for something new to try, this roundup has you covered.

To help paint a picture of the wine scene in this part of the Pacific Northwest, we spoke to some Oregon wine industry experts. Brian Gelb, Senior Vice President of Wine at Total Wine Global, is incredibly enthusiastic about the region, and he was very eager to share his bottle recommendations. We also spoke to Ben Denton, Wine Director & Sommelier at HiFi Wine Bar in McMinnville, who has conducted extensive research on Oregon wines. The two highlighted a selection of local bottles that they find particularly exciting right now, covering a range of styles, including both traditional winemakers and more experimental producers. So, the next time you're at the wine shop looking for a new bottle to try, consider picking up an Oregon wine, and follow the advice of these vino professionals to make sure you bring home something exceptional.