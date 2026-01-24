The 7 Best Oregon Wines To Add To Your Tasting List
The history of winemaking in Oregon dates back over 150 years, but it wasn't until the 1960s that things really started to take off. The state — particularly the Willamette Valley region – became known for producing pinot noir, and more vineyards were planted to expand the local wine industry. While California produces the lion's share of American wine, Oregon is still considered a leader in the domestic industry, ranking fourth nationally for wine production by volume, and consumers are increasingly intrigued by the state's offerings. If you're unfamiliar with Oregonian wines, or simply looking for something new to try, this roundup has you covered.
To help paint a picture of the wine scene in this part of the Pacific Northwest, we spoke to some Oregon wine industry experts. Brian Gelb, Senior Vice President of Wine at Total Wine Global, is incredibly enthusiastic about the region, and he was very eager to share his bottle recommendations. We also spoke to Ben Denton, Wine Director & Sommelier at HiFi Wine Bar in McMinnville, who has conducted extensive research on Oregon wines. The two highlighted a selection of local bottles that they find particularly exciting right now, covering a range of styles, including both traditional winemakers and more experimental producers. So, the next time you're at the wine shop looking for a new bottle to try, consider picking up an Oregon wine, and follow the advice of these vino professionals to make sure you bring home something exceptional.
Domaine Drouhin Oregon Pinot Noir Dundee Hills
Some wine producers and critics compare Oregon's wine-growing region to Burgundy, France. Both locales have cool climates, similar latitudes, and other conditions that make them ripe for growing quality pinot noir. That said, the two areas also have plenty of distinct features that make them unique in their own ways, and some French winemakers have made their way to Oregon to experiment with the local terroir and try their hand at growing pinot noir in a new location.
Domaine Drouhin is a family wine estate that was originally founded in Burgundy in the late 1800s. In the 1960s, Robert Drouhin traveled to Oregon, where he immediately saw the region's potential. A couple of decades later, he purchased a plot of land in the Dundee Hills and started making wine with his son and daughter. The venture was a huge success, and Domaine Drouhin is considered a highly reputable producer in Oregon.
Brian Gelb recommends Domaine Drouhin Oregon Pinot Noir Dundee Hills, as it's produced in line with Burgundian winemaking techniques and features elegant red fruit and spice notes, resulting in an effective take on traditional French pinot noir. "[It's] a great benchmark for Willamette Valley style," he says. If you're new to the Oregon wine scene, this is an excellent bottle for showcasing the region's strong potential and ability to produce superb pinot noir. "It's a classic for a reason," Gelb notes.
Winderlea Pinot Noir
Considering pinot noir makes up around two-thirds of Oregon plantings, it's no surprise that the variety appears on this list multiple times. Brian Gelb highly recommends picking up a bottle of Winderlea Pinot Noir, describing it as a "great wine from a small producer that is absolutely delicious." Originally founded in 2006 by Bill Sweat and Donna Morris, Winderlea winery was purchased by the Ricci family in early 2026, and the new owners aim to maintain the family-owned business approach. Like the Morrises, the Ricci family is committed to caring for the land and producing the best wine Oregon has to offer.
Winderlea produces an extensive lineup of pinot noirs, showcasing different vineyard plots across several viticultural areas, and grows select clones best-suited for Oregon's terroir. A large proportion of the wines are made from biodynamic grapes, highlighting the winery's commitment to land stewardship. The 2021 Pinot Noir Winderlea Vineyard is made with estate grapes and displays notes of rhubarb, strawberry jam, cherry, blackberry, lavender, and tarragon. The palate is elegant with juicy acidity, making this a standout choice.
King Estate Chardonnay
There's more to Oregon than pinot noir, and this delicious King Estate Chardonnay from the Willamette Valley is proof of that. Brian Gelb notes that this wine is "a classic representation of what good Oregon chardonnay can taste like," setting the bar high for any other bottles you might try. King Estate Winery was founded in the early 1990s by the King family, and it has continued to prioritize sustainability and respect for the land in all of its endeavors. In fact, the winery has the largest biodynamic-certified vineyard in North America, further demonstrating its unwavering dedication to the environment.
It's not entirely surprising that chardonnay is flourishing in Oregon, considering that the white grape variety is planted across Burgundy's finest vineyards. The cool climate teases out distinct fresh fruit and floral aromas. Hints of tropical fruit, green apple, pear, lemon, and grapefruit are present, further enhanced by aging in partially new French oak barrels and lees stirring, which add coconut, ginger, and caramel aromas, as well as a rich texture.
Domaine Roy & fils Pinot Noir
Thanks to the wide variety of soil types and growing conditions in Oregon's viticultural landscape, pinot noir can have a distinct taste depending on where it's produced, making it worthwhile to try numerous varieties. Brian Gelb is a fan of Domaine Roy & Fils' pinot noir, commenting, "From a renowned Italian winemaking family, this wine is elegant and beautiful." The winery is now owned by the iconic Frescobaldi family from Tuscany, Italy, who have been producing world-class vino for centuries.
Domaine Roy & Fils Willamette Valley Pinot Noir blends organic fruit from two estate vineyards located in different parts of the valley, offering a broader taste of what the region has to offer. The winery also produces single-vineyard bottlings, allowing customers to fine-tune their palates as they make their way through the range. The Willamette Valley blend features bold notes of red cherry, raspberry, cranberry, balsamic, and hints of spice. Notes of violet and hibiscus linger on the palate of this bright and lively bottle, and you'll want to pop it open without delay.
Evesham Wood Willamette Valley Pinot Noir
Ben Denton knows plenty about Oregon's reputation for pinot noir, and he has a couple of excellent recommendations. For starters, he is a big fan of the 2023 Evesham Wood Willamette Valley Pinot Noir. "Erin Nuccio, owner and winemaker at Evesham Wood, has been making fantastic wines for over a decade," he explains, adding, "This wine is a beautiful blend of top sites from around the valley." As one of the first organic wineries in the Willamette Valley, Evesham Wood has continued to innovate while staying true to the sense of place.
According to the winemaker, the 2023 vintage was unusual but produced great results, with plenty of red fruit on the nose, including tart cherry, red apple, and pomegranate. Notes of dried flowers, earth, mushroom, and wet stone infuse the wine with complexity, while its notable acidity keeps each sip pleasantly bright and refreshing. The wine is fermented in mostly neutral oak, leaving the varietal character front and center. Denton comments that this bottle is "always delicious and a top value in the world of pinot noir" — an excellent endorsement considering how quickly the cost of quality pinot can creep up.
The Eyrie Vineyards Pinot Noir South Block Reserve
Ben Denton highlights another stellar pinot noir, this one produced with fruit from The Eyrie Vineyards' South Block Reserve. "This wine is made from the original plantings of pinot noir in Dundee Hills," Denton explains, referring to the first 10 rows planted back in 1968. This particular plot has long been revered; unfortunately, it is slowly becoming affected by phylloxera, a pest that destroys vine roots. Consequently, this wine is only produced in limited quantities and allocated to select buyers.
If you happen to have access to a cellar of premium Oregon wines, Denton shares that the 1999 vintage was especially iconic, describing it as "a magical wine that provides incredible pleasure and mesmerizes the curious-minded." Since it may be tricky to track down that specific bottle, the winery produces a few other single-vineyard pinot noirs that are easier to source and still display the producer's unwavering dedication to quality. For something less familiar, Roland Green, Outcrop, and Sisters are wines fermented with wild yeast and aged with a proportion of new oak. They all express the terroir at its best, with vibrant red fruit notes, spices, herbs, flowers, and a stony minerality.
Martin Woods The Rocks Syrah
For a type of red wine that differs from the classic Oregon offerings, Ben Denton recommends Martin Woods Rocks Syrah. "This wine is from a unique area called the Rocks of Milton-Freewater in the far northeast of Oregon," he explains. Well-drained volcanic soils set the foundation for the vineyards, persuading the roots to dig further down for water, nutrients, and minerals. Meanwhile, stones on the surface store and radiate heat to the vines. The large variations between daytime and nighttime temperatures help the grapes ripen fully while maintaining their acidity. The wines are fruity and fresh, with a savory complexity that makes them unique and highly interesting.
The Rocks Syrah also boasts concentrated umami aromas, with hints of green olive, green pepper, and a meaty quality found in some of the most dazzling syrahs. Black raspberry and plum bring a fruity character to the palate, complemented by notes of violet, lavender, clove, and allspice. An earthy gravel element adds depth to the glass, culminating in an impressive red wine that is well worth tasting. Denton notes, "[It's] complex with a long finish," describing it as "a very elegant style of Syrah from the Rocks!"