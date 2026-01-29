The Best Trader Joe's Vegan Dessert Is One Of The Store's Best Sweets, Period
You don't have to sacrifice taste or an occasional indulgence to follow a vegan diet — especially if you like to shop at Trader Joe's. One of the top ranked Trader Joe's vegan desserts is, in fact, one of its best desserts overall. A steadfast offering that's as reliable as it is delicious, Trader Joe's speculoos cookies are always a hit. As the base for its acclaimed cult-favorite cookie butter and a frequent rival of Lotus Biscoff in the battle for the better cookie butter, Trader Joe's speculoos cookies are inspired by Belgian biscuits. Filled with warm cinnamon and shaped perfectly for dunking into coffee, tea, or hot cocoa, these cookies are truly a dessert to delight just about any palate.
Per our taste tester's assessment, these cookies are simple and to the point, with a familiar and traditional taste that has a number of unique culinary applications. For many fans of these cookies, their entry point was actually the speculoos cookie butter. Reviews point out that the cookies themselves taste (unsurprisingly) exactly like the dessert-style spread, only in a solid and crunchy form. Another unique point about the cookies' texture is that they hold up well to dunking in warm beverages without getting too crumbly and falling apart. If you're investing in a sleeve of Trader Joe's speculoos cookies, there are plenty of vegan-friendly dessert recipes in which you can include them.
Tips for delicious desserts using speculoos cookies
The best thing about Trader Joe's speculoos cookies is that they are accessible to a wide variety of different tastes and dietary preferences. How you wish to enjoy them is entirely up to you, and there are a number of ways to make the most out of them — many of which can be adapted to suit vegan dietary needs. If you're a fan of speculoos cookies in their respective forms, try sandwiching a generous spread of cookie butter in between two of them for a luxurious treat. You can also try making mini ice cream sandwiches using a pair of the cookies and a portion of Trader Joe's speculoos cookie butter ice cream.
A crumble of speculoos cookies can make a wonderful topping on a regular or dairy-free ice cream sundae or serve as a mix-in for frozen custard. To get more creative with your desserts, however, you can crush up the spiced cookies to create the crust for a speculoos banana cream pie recipe. You can try a vegan twist on this by making a version with dairy-free butter, vegan cream cheese, and fresh bananas. A container of speculoos cookies would also make an ideal dipper for a chocolate fountain or fondue. For creamy and traditional tastes, use milk chocolate. If you want a vegan alternative, look for a dairy-free chocolate bar instead.
Even with all of the potential uses for Trader Joe's speculoos cookies, there's no reason why you shouldn't also enjoy them exactly as they're intended: dipped in your hot coffee or tea in the morning. Paired with a hazelnut latte, Russ Shelly of What's Good at Trader Joe's said "The crispiness was perfect and held up to the latte bath. There's nothing bad to say."