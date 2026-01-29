The Best Trader Joe's Vegan Dessert Is One Of The Store's Best Sweets, Period

The best thing about Trader Joe's speculoos cookies is that they are accessible to a wide variety of different tastes and dietary preferences. How you wish to enjoy them is entirely up to you, and there are a number of ways to make the most out of them — many of which can be adapted to suit vegan dietary needs. If you're a fan of speculoos cookies in their respective forms, try sandwiching a generous spread of cookie butter in between two of them for a luxurious treat. You can also try making mini ice cream sandwiches using a pair of the cookies and a portion of Trader Joe's speculoos cookie butter ice cream.

A crumble of speculoos cookies can make a wonderful topping on a regular or dairy-free ice cream sundae or serve as a mix-in for frozen custard. To get more creative with your desserts, however, you can crush up the spiced cookies to create the crust for a speculoos banana cream pie recipe. You can try a vegan twist on this by making a version with dairy-free butter, vegan cream cheese, and fresh bananas. A container of speculoos cookies would also make an ideal dipper for a chocolate fountain or fondue. For creamy and traditional tastes, use milk chocolate. If you want a vegan alternative, look for a dairy-free chocolate bar instead.

Even with all of the potential uses for Trader Joe's speculoos cookies, there's no reason why you shouldn't also enjoy them exactly as they're intended: dipped in your hot coffee or tea in the morning. Paired with a hazelnut latte, Russ Shelly of What's Good at Trader Joe's said "The crispiness was perfect and held up to the latte bath. There's nothing bad to say."