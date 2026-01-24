This Underrated Spice Transforms Roast Beef With Its Earthy Flavor

Seasoning food can be a real rollercoaster ride. We've all experienced food that was horribly underseasoned, and probably a few dishes that were heavily overseasoned. Every once in a while, however, you get to experience a seasoning combination that is completely unique — flavors that you've never put together before that work in such a compelling way, you can't imagine why you never tried it before. If you've never used cumin to season roast beef, this may be that moment for you.

While roast beef is often paired with rosemary, thyme, garlic, onion, and salt and pepper, cumin is also a perfect match for the meat. Cumin is a central element in many kinds of global cuisines, from Mexican to Indian and Middle Eastern. It brings a warm, earthy tone to beef, which is why it often appears in dry rub. It's front and center in any garam masala recipe and essential if you are making taco seasoning. A chili without cumin just seems wrong.

Cumin plays off the richness of beef, with the fat making the aromatic, almost nutty quality of the spice come to life. Whether you use cumin seeds or ground cumin, the spice's natural bitterness gives way to a bold flavor that is savory and smoky, with hints of pepper and even citrus. Paired with salt and pepper, or other ingredients ranging from spicy peppers to savory onion and garlic, it adds incredible warmth and depth to roast beef.