The Old-School Chicken Finger Chain That Inspired Raising Cane's And Zaxby's

You're likely to find chicken fingers or chicken tenders on almost any fast food menu these days, but that wasn't always the case. Chains like Wendy's began with just burgers and fries, which became the focus of many fast food restaurants for a long time. Now, you've got a list of options for chicken that spans a mile long: Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane's, Zaxby's, KFC, Popeyes, and so on — but before those became the big names in pop culture, there was a little restaurant named Guthrie's that helped inspire chicken-focused menus.

Guthrie's opened its first location in 1965, opening with a fairly standard menu of burgers and steak sandwiches, but switched to a chicken-only menu around 1982. This decision came years before restaurants like Raising Cane's and Zaxby's hit the scene, and is actually said to be the inspiration behind the two chains, as both founders worked at different Guthrie's locations prior to opening their respective restaurants (just one of the many things that Zaxby's and Raising Cane's have in common). The reason for the shift towards poultry came about after the Guthrie's team noticed that chicken products were accounting for more than half of the restaurant's sales, after only being added to the menu in 1978. The menu was then officially narrowed to just chicken fingers, a chicken finger sandwich, French fries, Texas toast, and coleslaw, allowing the chain to find its niche.