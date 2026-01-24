Don't Toss Your Pan Drippings After Cooking — Use Them For Salad Dressing Instead

You have endless options when it comes to salad dressing. If you're not a fan of store-bought dressings, it's easy enough to make your own. With just oil and an acid as a base, the sky's the limit for what else can be done. But you can also go back a step if you want to really expand your salad dressing repertoire. Too often, we get stuck thinking you need to use just olive oil, when pan drippings can add real depth and an umami punch to a salad dressing.

The idea may seem easy to dismiss at first, but it's not really that weird. How often do you top a salad with bacon bits, grilled chicken, or steak? Meat and salad go together beautifully and have done so for years. It doesn't make the salad any less nutritious; it simply adds protein and flavor. The fat in the drippings is a necessary component in salad dressing anyway, and it brings far more flavor than a typical neutral oil, which is never a bad thing.

Depending on how lean your pan drippings are, you may still need some olive oil. Fattier pan drippings will require less added oil. A classic vinaigrette ratio is 3:1 oil to vinegar, but some people find that doesn't bring enough flavor, which is where pan drippings can really step up to the plate. Swap all the oil for fattier drippings, or replace just a third of the oil when working with leaner drippings. It will bring that rich, full flavor and a new savory depth to any vinaigrette.