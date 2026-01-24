This Classic Tequila Cocktail Works Best With One Kind Of Coke
The beauty of a batanga cocktail lies within its simplicity. There's no muddling, no straining, no ice rattling against the insides of a sweating metal shaker. Just tequila, Coke, and lime juice inside of a highball glass, garnished with a salt rim and a lime. But don't let its simplicity fool you, because this Mexican twist on the rum-based Cuba Libre is a bright, crisp cocktail with a perfectly nuanced sweetness. And according to batanga enthusiasts, that sweetness should always come courtesy of a bottle of Mexican Coke.
Many believe that Mexican Coke tastes different from the American version due to its use of real cane sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup. The cane sugar, they say, gives it more dimension and provides a natural sweetness that isn't syrupy or flat-tasting. It's also considered one of the best sodas to pair with tequila, with experts saying that the Mexican version has a brightness and molasses-like depth that American Coke lacks.
With all that in mind, the batanga's appeal comes from how these flavors work together. The Mexican Coke's caramel sweetness and vanilla notes work well with the tequila's bright, crisp flavor, while the lime adds tartness and the salt rim lends a savoriness that rounds everything out. But there is one more thing to keep in mind when it comes to making a batanga — choosing the right tequila.
What tequila should you use for a batanga?
The batanga was invented in the 1960s by Don Javier Delgado Corona, who owned a cantina called La Capilla in Tequila, Mexico. Even though his recipe may have been simple, the batanga caught on and quickly spread.
When you're making your own batanga, which tequila should you choose? Most bartenders will recommend blanco. While all tequila is made from the Blue Weber Agave plant, blanco tequila is unique because it's bottled immediately after distillation (or aged very lightly in steel tanks). This gives it a bold, fiery taste that still lets the agave's sweetness and vegetal flavor come through, along with hints of citrus, spices, and slight peppery notes. Even so, its crisp flavor is still neutral enough that it doesn't overpower the other components of the cocktail.
That said, some bartenders use reposado tequila to lend their batangas more depth. Aged for two months to a year in American or French oak barrels, the tequila's original spice and citrus flavors are softened and take on warmer notes of vanilla, cinnamon, chili pepper, and dry chocolate. These flavors amplify the similar flavors present in Mexican Coke, making for a richer and more full-bodied cocktail.
Regardless of which tequila you use for your batanga, though, we'd always recommend opting for a quality tequila that's 100% agave. And that way every component of your batanga can shine, including the Mexican Coke.