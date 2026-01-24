The beauty of a batanga cocktail lies within its simplicity. There's no muddling, no straining, no ice rattling against the insides of a sweating metal shaker. Just tequila, Coke, and lime juice inside of a highball glass, garnished with a salt rim and a lime. But don't let its simplicity fool you, because this Mexican twist on the rum-based Cuba Libre is a bright, crisp cocktail with a perfectly nuanced sweetness. And according to batanga enthusiasts, that sweetness should always come courtesy of a bottle of Mexican Coke.

Many believe that Mexican Coke tastes different from the American version due to its use of real cane sugar rather than high fructose corn syrup. The cane sugar, they say, gives it more dimension and provides a natural sweetness that isn't syrupy or flat-tasting. It's also considered one of the best sodas to pair with tequila, with experts saying that the Mexican version has a brightness and molasses-like depth that American Coke lacks.

With all that in mind, the batanga's appeal comes from how these flavors work together. The Mexican Coke's caramel sweetness and vanilla notes work well with the tequila's bright, crisp flavor, while the lime adds tartness and the salt rim lends a savoriness that rounds everything out. But there is one more thing to keep in mind when it comes to making a batanga — choosing the right tequila.