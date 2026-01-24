The NYC Café People Visit Just For The Cookies, And We See Why

When Sharon Kazes, coffee industry veteran, first arrived in the United States from Europe, it was difficult to find a coffee shop that also served up delicious baked treats. High-quality coffee places offered lackluster pastries, and high-end bakeries had burnt, subpar coffee. To address the issue, Kazes opened the first Seven Grams Caffé in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood. The shop set out to deliver carefully made treats alongside meticulously brewed cups of coffee. The brand's popularity helped the business expand, and Seven Grams now boasts two more stores.

Coffee beans are carefully selected and roasted, and cookies are made by hand. While other baked items are sold — like banana bread and scones — the cookies have found a committed fan base. "The best cookies in the world," commented a fan on Instagram. The different types of cookies at Seven Grams have garnered a devout following, and flavors can sell out fast. Chocolate chip, peanut butter chocolate chip, and matcha white chocolate cookies are fan favorites, and the vegan and gluten-free cookies are tempting customers of all dietary preferences. In an unmarked taste test, samplers have difficulty pinpointing which cookie is vegan and which one is not.