The Firehouse Subs Sandwich We'd Think Twice About Ordering

Firehouse Subs was founded in 1994 by a pair of brothers who really were firefighters. The chain has grown substantially since then, with nearly 1,500 locations today. Known for its firehouse-themed decorations and warm, meat-and-cheese-filled subs that are beefier than average, the chain has carved a respectable niche in the sandwich world. As with any restaurant, the menu has its highs and its lows. For every winner Firehouse produces, there is also a sub that misses the mark, and for us, that was the Jamaican Jerk Turkey.

Just hearing the name, Jamaican Jerk Turkey sounds like a sandwich that should be delicious. That is, as long as you're a fan of the smoky, sweet, and savory notes of an island spice mix that usually packs a real punch of heat. Jamaican jerk seasoning is steeped in history and brings with it certain expectations. But when Tasting Table ranked 14 sandwiches from Firehouse, the Jamaican jerk turkey fell to the bottom of the list.

Our taste tester found none of that signature Scotch bonnet heat you want from a real jerk seasoning. Instead, everything was masked by an intensely sweet mustard sauce that pulled the sandwich out of the savory realm and into something far too sugary to enjoy. It turned out to be "the only sandwich no one at my table wanted to finish," our taste tester said. The sweetness ensured it was entirely one note. When you are trying 14 sandwiches, and only one goes unfinished, that is a bad sign.