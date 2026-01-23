Guy Fieri's Game Day Stuffed Jalapeños Are Too Easy Not To Make
Every Food Network personality has their particular niche, and if you are looking for some easy game day snacks, you're obviously going to Guy Fieri. While his brand is far from limited to football, Fieri's particular style of gastropub fusion mashups is a natural fit for a game day party. His recipes are usually not complicated, and they're packed with bold flavors that have mass appeal. And the epitome of that style might be Fieri's stuffed jalapeños.
Fieri originally shared this recipe back on Season 4, Episode 17 of his cooking show "Guy's Big Bite" (via YouTube), and while they aren't specifically sold as a Super Bowl appetizer, we can't imagine a better snack for the job. Fieri slices large jalapeños in half to make them into little boats, with the stems and seeds removed to tame the heat a little bit. Then they go in the oven with a melty-meaty mixture that includes sweet Italian sausage, red pepper, red onion, and three types of cheese.
While you might be a little nervous about eating jalapeños straight up with some filling, a few different things in the recipe help keep it at a more manageable level of spice. The jalapeños get pre-roasted to make sure the filling doesn't overcook, then roasted again. Extended roasting of jalapeños breaks down their heat a bit and makes them sweeter. Fieri also includes mascarpone cheese in his mixture, which brings richness and sweetness that counteract the jalapeños.
Three types of cheese and Italian sausage turn jalapeños into bite-sized snacks in minutes
Despite a few different aspects, prep for this recipe couldn't be easier. The stemmed and seeded jalapeños (15 of them) get cut in half and roasted in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven for 10 minutes, during which time you can prep the filling. Besides the mascarpone, Fieri uses half a cup of shredded mozzarella for added meltiness and a quarter cup of Parmesan for flavor, which is mixed in a bowl with 2 cups of mascarpone. Two pounds of mild Italian sausage gets broken up and browned in a pan over medium heat with a quarter cup each of red bell pepper and red onion.
Once the meat is cooked, it gets dumped into the cheese bowl, where everything is mixed into a filling. By now, your jalapeños should be cooling and ready to be stuffed. Each one should get about a tablespoon of filling. Once you mold the filling, you can sprinkle on a little more mozz, and they go back in the oven under a medium broiler until the tops are browned, and that's it.
These little boats of cheese and spice will make a great addition to a full game day spread, especially if you pair them with other easy-to-make tailgate treats for football season and appetizers that you can cook ahead of time. Or just make them for any party that requires a little bit of flair, Guy Fieri-style.