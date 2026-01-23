Guy Fieri's Game Day Stuffed Jalapeños Are Too Easy Not To Make

Every Food Network personality has their particular niche, and if you are looking for some easy game day snacks, you're obviously going to Guy Fieri. While his brand is far from limited to football, Fieri's particular style of gastropub fusion mashups is a natural fit for a game day party. His recipes are usually not complicated, and they're packed with bold flavors that have mass appeal. And the epitome of that style might be Fieri's stuffed jalapeños.

Fieri originally shared this recipe back on Season 4, Episode 17 of his cooking show "Guy's Big Bite" (via YouTube), and while they aren't specifically sold as a Super Bowl appetizer, we can't imagine a better snack for the job. Fieri slices large jalapeños in half to make them into little boats, with the stems and seeds removed to tame the heat a little bit. Then they go in the oven with a melty-meaty mixture that includes sweet Italian sausage, red pepper, red onion, and three types of cheese.

While you might be a little nervous about eating jalapeños straight up with some filling, a few different things in the recipe help keep it at a more manageable level of spice. The jalapeños get pre-roasted to make sure the filling doesn't overcook, then roasted again. Extended roasting of jalapeños breaks down their heat a bit and makes them sweeter. Fieri also includes mascarpone cheese in his mixture, which brings richness and sweetness that counteract the jalapeños.