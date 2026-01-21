The Sourced Bourbon With A Cult Following Worth Hunting For Yourself

The world of bourbon can be a little overwhelming. There are so many options available on shelves today from all over the country, each promising an unforgettable sip and smooth finish. But if you are on the hunt for a new bottle, then there is one sourced bourbon worth trying out if you can find it: Batch 023 from Barrell Bourbon.

A blend of multiple straight bourbon whiskeys from a selection of 10-,12-, and 15-year-old barrels, Batch 023 is an award-winning bourbon crafted in Kentucky. The blend, which is distilled and aged between Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana, is mingled together for months to heighten its complexity, leading to a rich, layered spirit that continues to change as you sip.The notes include everything from cinnamon donuts and maple syrup to tropical fruit, walnut, leather, and mushrooms. This is a bourbon for people who like to be surprised and for those who appreciate older stocks. However, even if you are just a curious bourbon novice, this is one of the sourced bourbons you should consider trying — if you can get your hands on it.