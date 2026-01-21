The Sourced Bourbon With A Cult Following Worth Hunting For Yourself
The world of bourbon can be a little overwhelming. There are so many options available on shelves today from all over the country, each promising an unforgettable sip and smooth finish. But if you are on the hunt for a new bottle, then there is one sourced bourbon worth trying out if you can find it: Batch 023 from Barrell Bourbon.
A blend of multiple straight bourbon whiskeys from a selection of 10-,12-, and 15-year-old barrels, Batch 023 is an award-winning bourbon crafted in Kentucky. The blend, which is distilled and aged between Kentucky, Tennessee, and Indiana, is mingled together for months to heighten its complexity, leading to a rich, layered spirit that continues to change as you sip.The notes include everything from cinnamon donuts and maple syrup to tropical fruit, walnut, leather, and mushrooms. This is a bourbon for people who like to be surprised and for those who appreciate older stocks. However, even if you are just a curious bourbon novice, this is one of the sourced bourbons you should consider trying — if you can get your hands on it.
Barrell Bourbon Batch 023 can be hard to find
The issue is that the batch was released all the way back in 2020, and the company has gone on to work on many other batches since. However, you can still find it online from some retailers, but the prices might vary. Barrell usually retails its bottles for $90, and if you can find it for around that price, it is worth the added shipping. Fans love how the nose transitions from a light vanilla to a buttery pastry, while a nuttier character develops on the palate. The body is also known for being oak-forward but with a surprisingly light texture that's slightly creamy. As for the finish, fans call it "lush" and enjoyably dry.
One Reddit reviewer said, "This is a rare dram where the layers wait for their turn to shine rather than the dominant ones smothering the rest." Another called it, "Extremely drinkable...dangerously so." This is a heavy bourbon, with a proof of over 107, but people love how the heat is mild and balanced. You can even add a few drops of water to the whiskey to bring out an even creamier, cereal milk-like palate, but make sure you don't overdo it. Drink Batch 023 neat and slowly if you happen to find a bottle at a decent price.