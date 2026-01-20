Our Least Favorite Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Table Frozen Treat Is Generic And Bland
We're big Magnolia Table fans around here. Who couldn't help but love Chip and Joanna Gaines' hilarious dynamic and inspired home designs? If nothing else, you have to respect their keen business acumen — the couple has created an empire that includes a magazine, TV channel, multiple cookbooks, a hotel, and even a real estate company. The latest venture is a line of frozen Magnolia Table baked goods at Target and, of course, we had to try every one. Some of the stuff was delicious, but there was one item that our tester felt was far too bland for the price tag: The Classic Sugar Cookies.
It can be hard to impress people with a basic sugar cookie, but the least you expect is for it to be hefty and well-rounded. These cookies didn't even have that going for them. The first thing our expert noticed was how pale the color was, which just made the cookies look sad. They were also quite small, especially for their price ($11.99 for 12). Additionally, many of the cookies held onto their frozen shape in the oven, which created an uneven crater-like appearance.
Our expert baked these as instructed, yet the texture remained far too soft and seemed underbaked inside. As for the taste? It wasn't much better. The flavor was far too muted and felt slightly off, like you could still pick up on the flour. There was also a strange aftertaste, which is not what you expect from buttery sugar cookies.
'These fell flat'
Some other customers had similar experiences, according to Target's website. One person said in an online review, "These fell flat. There wasn't much flavor to them. I have been to Magnolia numerous times and [its] fresh baked goods are incredible. These didn't taste anything like what you buy there." Another wrote, "For the value of the product, the amount you get and how absolutely disappointing they were, I recommend not to bother." The price point seems to be a particular issue, with someone writing, "Buy Pillsbury sugar cookie dough, you get more and they are cheaper." A YouTube reviewer also picked up on the strange flavor, saying, "It still has a little bit of that flour flavor...I would rather not waste 160 calories on something so plain."
That being said, there are a lot of fans of the cookies. They have a high rating on the Target website, and multiple social media posts praise the cookies. But we'd pick the Magnolia Table biscuits over the sugar cookies any day, and recommend that you do the same.